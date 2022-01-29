Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Festival Ballet Providence to Stage GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS

The production will run from February 5th through the 22nd.

Jan. 29, 2022  
Goldilocks and the Three Bears is back in Festival Ballet Providence's enchanting ChatterBOXtheatre series in the company's black box theatre, 825 Hope Street on Providence's East Side. Performances take place on consecutive weekends, February 5-20, 2022. This audience favorite, choreographed by international prima ballerina, Nadia Yanowsky, is back by popular demand after sold-out performances at the Hope Outdoor theatre this past summer.

Families are invited to revisit this delightful classic fairy tale and marvel as they watch a trio of adorable dancing bears as they cavort with the mischief-making Goldilocks. For tickets, please visit Festival Ballet Providence Goldilocks.

The performance dates and times are Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - 3:30pm, Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - 6:00pm, Sun Feb. 6, 2022 - 11:00am, Sun. Feb. 6, 2022- 2:30pm, Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - 12:00pm, and Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 - 12:00pm. Tickets range from $20-$25. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test are required for entry.

Festival Ballet Providence (FBP), Rhode Island's premiere ballet company and New England's second largest ballet company, delights audiences with a diverse repertoire of classical, neo-classical, and contemporary dance. Founded in 1978 and in its 44th season, the company enriches the lives of its audiences, inspiring the community by presenting world-class dance. The Company typically performs in three venues in Providence throughout its September-May season.

