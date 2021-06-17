Dundee Rep And Scottish Dance Theatre Present DIY Digital Feast DIGITAL BUZZ FESTIVAL

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre will present the Digital Buzz Festival, a week-long programme celebrating the creative output of the various performing arts groups which are part of the organisation's engagement programme.

Unable to meet in person over the past 14 months, the groups reverted to Zoom gatherings but of course that didn't stop them creating - dancing in the garden, making theatre on the stairs and recording brilliant new songs in the spare room. Digital Buzz Festival shares their creativity with the world - it's a DIY digital feast!

The programme features regular classes run by Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre and also includes associated artists, past participants and local talent - keeping it all in the family. The Beautiful People; a group for people aged 55+ who are all about forging new connections and exploring new drama and theatre techniques, Do Your Thing; a dance class for disabled and non-disabled amateur dancers, the 16 - 18 youth theatre; a collective of young performers from across the local area.

There will be an opportunity to see brand new work from emerging artists such as Lewis Fraser (exploring men's mental health), Taylor Han (celebrated young choreographer) and SDT company dancer Solene Weinachter. There will be panel discussions exploring the challenges and opportunities of making digital performance during the Covid-19 pandemic and our very first online open mic night featuring music-made-at-home from across the city.

The Festival is free to access but ticketed.

Jess Thorpe, Associate Director (Engage) at Dundee Rep said: "The Digital Buzz Festival showcases the creativity and commitment of the brilliant participants and emerging artists that are part of Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre. Since our building closed in March 2020 it has been so inspiring to watch our community adapt to the challenge of working online and develop new and innovative approaches to making performance. We are so proud to share this digital moment with our audiences and to celebrate everything that has been achieved this year."

Also coming up soon is a live streamed performance on 2 July from Resonate Dance Company called When The Lights Go On, a contemporary choreographic work exploring the embodied sensations we feel in these moments.

The piece asks: How do you feel when the lights go on and the performance begins? When the idea sparks and you gain clarity? When the path ahead becomes clear and bright?

Resonate Dance Company was established in March 2020. The company consists of a small group of care experienced young people from Dundee and Angus with a passion for the arts. Our process has been a combination of in person and digital learning with a love for all things movement.

Resonate Dance Company is Scottish Dance Theatre project funded by the Life Changes Trust

Friday 2 July, 7pm - tickets https://dundeerep.co.uk/whats-on/when-the-lights-go-on