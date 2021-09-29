Diablo Ballet Returns to the Stage With THE NUTCRACKER SUITE in November

Diablo Ballet's 28th Season opens with a new full-length production of Julia Adam's smash holiday hit, The Nutcracker Suite, which performs November 12 - 13 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek.

This whimsical ballet, which first premiered in November 2019 as a 30-minute version, takes a local twist on the timeless holiday classic when the Diablo family and their daughter Clara return to the Nutcracker Suite at the Fairmont Hotel for another Christmas Eve adventure. Clara's dream expands, taking her on a magical journey through the land of sweets for a full-length evening of dance that will include the upper level students from Diablo Ballet School.

"We are thrilled to return to the Lesher Center stage with an expanded version of Julia Adam's magical ballet. We are pleased to have our upper level Diablo Ballet School students included in this special production," states Co-Founder and Artistic Director Lauren Jonas.

The Nutcracker Suite performs November 12 - 13 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek. Performances are: Friday, November 12 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, November 13 at 2 pm & 7:30 pm. Following each performance, ticket holders are invited to stay for a post-performance reception at Massimo's Ristorante across the street from the Lesher Center, where they can meet and mingle with the dancers. Single tickets are on sale now ($25 - $52) with senior and youth pricing available. Get your tickets now and take advantage of early bird pricing through October 13 th .

Diablo Ballet will also present a virtual option, which will be a recording of the live performance, streaming Dec. 3 - 12th and available for viewing at any time during this timeframe. Virtual tickets are on sale now through October 13th for the early bird price of $35 per household. On October 14th, the price will increase to $40 per household.

For in theatre or virtual tickets, call 925-943-SHOW (7469) or visit www.lesherartscenter.org or www.diabloballet.org. For a link to the Lesher Center for the Arts safety protocols that are currently in place, please visit: www.lesherartscenter.org