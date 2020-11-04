Dancers' Studio West Presents MADE UP

MADE UP: A Dance/Film Installation by Dancers’ Studio West Associate Artist Linnea Swan will take place November 19 - 22, 2020.

Dancers' Studio West has been one of the most influential artistic instigators on the Alberta Dance scene and they have announced the world premiere installation by Associate Artist Linnea Swan, Made Up, from November 19 - 22, 2020 at cSPACE King Edward Studio Theatre.

"It has been a real honour to collaborate with Linnea throughout her two-year term as

Associate Artist. I've always been excited by the interdisciplinary nature of her work, and it is her experience as a filmmaker which has enabled her to transform her project when COVID-19 fell upon us," said DSW Artistic Director Sasha Ivanochko.

"She likes to use the would "collision" when describing her process and use of materials, which include the dancer's body, film and tulle fabric. And that we can present this dance film installation safely for small groups of people during this incredibly isolating pandemic is a really good feeling."

MADE UP: A Dance/Film Installation by Dancers' Studio West Associate Artist Linnea Swan

November 19 - 22, 2020

Made Up - Projecting images of the female body through multiple layers of tulle, a fabric

traditionally associated with the wedding gown and a dancer's tutu, choreographer/filmmaker Linnea Swan's Made Up examines the hyperbolic feminine to question the binary construct of the male/female gaze. Working significantly with tight framing and close ups, Swan draws the viewer to follow her own gaze, one which is complicated by the historical impact of female subjectivity in narrative art forms.

"I am working with 3 women to create a work about containment, constraints and distortion - manifesting in the concept, physicality and presentation context. It will be presented in the theatre on a screen, but in the space there will be hanging tulle that alters and manipulates the footage - the audience will be placed in different relationship to this installation - so you can sit right inside of it, or watch from further away - no two perspectives will be the same," said Linnea Swan.

Performance Times

cSPACE King Edward Studio Theatre - 1729 - 29th AVE SW

November 19 - 22, 2020

Multiple Time Slots are Available - Limited Capacity, Socially Distanced

TICKETS are on sale at http://dswmadeup.eventbrite.ca

Dancers' Studio West - Dancers' Studio West was established in 1980, by Artistic Director Elaine Bowman and Director General Peter Hoff to create a dance community in Calgary. In August of 2018, Sasha Ivanochko took over the role of Artistic Director and has concentrated the organization's commitment to supporting artists in developing their craft and careers. DSW programming offers opportunities for artists to develop technical competency, the theoretical aspects of art making, to research and create new works. As a support service organization, DSW strives to provide an environment suitable for risk-taking, exchange and reflection. https://dancersstudiowest.ca

