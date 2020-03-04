DanceHouse and SFU Woodward's Cultural Programs, in partnership with Vancouver International Flamenco Festival, present the Vancouver premiere of Compañía Rocío Molina's fearless work Fallen from Heaven (Caída del Cielo), on stage April 1-4, 2020 at 8pm and April 5, 2020 at 2pm at SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts (149 W Hastings).

Choreographed by Spain's 'enfant terrible of Flamenco' Rocío Molina and choreographer Elena Córdoba, with co-artistic direction by Carlos Marquerie, Fallen from Heaven is a radical celebration of womanhood and its many nuanced gender roles. Performed to live musical accompaniment, the daring work infuses flamenco's fiery passion with a contemporary feminist aesthetic, revolutionizing the traditional dance form for a new generation.

"This is a very special premiere for DanceHouse as it will be the first time in our 12-year history that we have presented a flamenco artist," says Jim Smith, Artistic and Executive Director of DanceHouse. "We feel privileged that DanceHouse's flamenco debut is with the inimitable Rocío Molina. Her rebellious, punk rock energy takes flamenco to a courageous new level. It's a must-see experience."

Fallen from Heaven, created in 2016 when Molina was an associate artist with the Théâtre National de Chaillot in Paris, is her irreverent exploration of the multifaceted feminine archetype. As she journeys through multiple incarnations of woman - from virtuous beauty to bondage-clad toreador to bloodied supernatural being - she transforms flamenco's sensual dance form into an explosive and immersive theatrical experience. Lauded by The Guardian as a "fiercely provocative work," Fallen from Heaven earned Molina an Olivier Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Dance in 2018.

The performance begins in hushed silence, with Molina dressed in a floor-length white dress adorned with cascading ruffles. She boldly defies flamenco's conventions, as she slowly sinks to the floor and begins sensually writhing on stage. An undercurrent of intense rage is tempered by moments of eccentric exhibitionism and intimate tenderness. Molina expertly fuses flamenco's technical precision and foot-stamping intensity with an avant-garde, contemporary narrative.



The work features original music by Eduardo Trassierra, a classically trained flamenco guitarist, composer, and dancer from Spain. Rooted in flamenco's signature rhythmic percussion and vocals, the musical score is punctuated by blasts of post-rock electric bass, mirroring Molina's innovative choreography. Trassierra is joined live on stage by musicians: Kiko Peña (singing, electric bass); José Manuel Ramos "Oruco" (hand-clapping, percussion); and Pablo Martín Jones (percussion, electronics).

Fallen from Heaven's lyrical expression is enhanced by an extensive wardrobe of costumes and props designed by scenographer and graphic/video artist Cecilia Molano. Knee-length white trousers and a gold bolero jacket transform Molina into a commanding toreador; bondage gear morphs the dancer into a seductive dominatrix; and a bloodied, voluminous skirt conjures a supernatural earth mother.

For tickets and further information, visit: dancehouse.ca





