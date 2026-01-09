Canton Ballet Broadens Scholarship Support Across Northeast Ohio

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Canton Ballet has announced a major grant from the Robert H. Reikert Foundation, expanding scholarship support for students in Stark, Summit, Portage, Mahoning, and Medina counties. This is the largest scholarship award in the Ballet's 60-year history and comes at a critical time for families seeking access to dance education.

Canton Ballet reached its highest enrollment in nearly a decade this year, resulting in increased demand for financial assistance. The organization remains committed to ensuring that cost is never a barrier to participation.

“Canton Ballet opens doors for young people to discover confidence, discipline, and possibility,” said Jennifer Catazaro Hayward, Executive Artistic Director. “When access is expanded, lives are changed.”

Earlier this season, Canton Ballet fully expended its scholarship funds in response to need. This grant restores critical capacity, allowing the Ballet to continue investing in training quality, community impact programs, student wellness, and long-term sustainability.

Alongside this scholarship expansion, Canton Ballet is providing full-year tuition support for five students through its STEPS program. These students will continue their training after being introduced to dance at Worley Elementary and Belle Stone Elementary. STEPS is supported by ArtsinStark, strengthening pathways from classroom to studio.

Students receiving financial aid will also receive complimentary dance attire through the generosity of Canton Ballet alumna Amanda Kloots. Now the host of Amazon Prime Video's Trainer Games and a celebrated fitness entrepreneur, Kloots' transition from the Canton Ballet studios to Broadway and the Radio City Rockettes serves as a powerful example of the “possibility” the school aims to foster. Her gift ensures every child enters the studio prepared and confident. This generous act highlights the enduring power of alumni philanthropy, demonstrating how those who once trained in these studios can help pave the way for the next generation of dancers.

Canton Ballet is now enrolling for the spring semester beginning January 20, and scholarship applications are currently open for students with demonstrated financial need.

Learn more at CantonBallet.com or call 330-455-7220.