Ballet Hispánico New York to Present CARMEN.MAQUIA At The Tilles Center For The Performing Arts

Ballet Hispánico New York will present CARMEN.maquia on Friday, Jan 23, 2026 at 8pm at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts. An Arts Insider event from 6:45 - 7:30 pm with Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director of Ballet Hispánico New York is free for all ticket holders.

About Carmen.maquia

Ballet Hispánico New York's take on Bizet's passionately crafted tragedy, CARMEN.maquia, offers a contemporary look at a beloved classic that is celebrating its 150th anniversary. Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's quintessential work revitalizes Bizet's timeless tale as bold and electrifying. Highly original and full of elaborate partnering, CARMEN.maquia is thrilling and audacious, hailed as a "masterpiece" by the Chicago Sun-Times.

"Picasso used to say that Carmen was like the bull that nobody could domesticate or control, no? So, we found that similarity where Carmen is like the bull, we just took "tauromaquia," and took "tauro" out and put "Carmen" in." - choreographer Gustavo Ramírez Sansano.

About Ballet Hispánico

Ballet Hispánico is the nation's leading Hispanic/Latine dance company and the largest cultural institution of its kind in the United States. For over five decades, it has been a beacon of artistic excellence, celebrated for its bold repertory and exceptional training programs. The Company has commissioned over 100 original works, performed on the world's most prestigious stages, and inspired generations through performances, education, and community engagement. Recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures by the Ford Foundation, Ballet Hispánico continues to redefine what it means to be an American dance company.

At the helm is Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro, a former Ballet Hispánico dancer and acclaimed choreographer who assumed leadership in 2009. Under his dynamic guidance, the Company has entered a new era-broadening its artistic scope, deepening its repertory, and elevating its distinctive movement language. Vilaro carries forward the founding vision of Tina Ramirez, who launched Ballet Hispánico in 1970 to celebrate the beauty of Latino cultures through dance. The Company has garnered widespread acclaim, with The New York Times noting, "Many companies pay lip service to nurturing talent, but Ballet Hispánico has devoted significant resources and care to cultivating emerging artists." Today, Ballet Hispánico stands not only as a cultural institution, but as a movement-pushing the boundaries of performance while honoring the traditions that shaped its legacy.