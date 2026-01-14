Dance Theatre of Harlem to Honor Fatima Robinson and Scott Mills at 2026 Gala

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dance Theatre of Harlem will return to New York City Center on Friday, April 17, 2026, to host its annual Vision Gala. The Vision Gala is a signature fundraising event supporting Dance Theatre of Harlem's artistic season and the Dance Theatre of Harlem School.



The evening will be hosted by a distinguished host committee spanning art, film, fashion and cultural criticism including Isolde Brielmaier, Sandrine Charles, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Antwaun Sargent, Bevy Smith and Mickalene Thomas.



Each year, DTH honors a visionary with the Arthur Mitchell Vision Award - a testament to that individual's work which reflects the legacy and mission of DTH's co-founder Arthur Mitchell. For the 2026 Vision Gala, Dance Theatre of Harlem will honor Fatima Robinson, the groundbreaking choreographer and creative director whose influence across music, film, fashion, and culture has challenged the status quo of contemporary visual storytelling. Additionally, DTH is proud to acknowledge and honor media executive and philanthropist, Scott Mills with the Virtuoso Award.



Previous Vision Gala honorees include Darren Walker, Debbie Allen, Misty Copeland, Jessye Norman, and other luminaries whose work has advanced the arts and expanded access to creative expression.



The Vision Gala will begin with a 6:30PM performance at New York City Center, featuring tribute performances by the Dance Theatre of Harlem company. Following the performance, guests will gather for dinner and dancing at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, continuing the celebration of artistic excellence and cultural vision. Entertainment for the evening will be led by DJ D-Nice and Kenny Burns, who will handle music and MC duties, respectively. The gala is also part of Dance Theatre of Harlem's 2026 New York season, led by its Artistic Director Robert Garland, and highlights the organization's dynamic repertory that bridges tradition and innovation.