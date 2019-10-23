Corona Performing Returns to Theatre St. Jean Baptiste

Alessandra Corona Performing Works returns to the Theatre St. Jean Baptiste with a program of works by four choreographers: Alessandra Corona, Maiya Redding, Isaies Santamaria Perez, and Manuel Vignoulle, Saturday & Sunday, October 26 at 7:30 PM and October 27 at 6:30 PM. Part I of the performance will show works by choreographers Redding, Perez and Corona, each presenting a 10-minute vignette with the possibility of developing a future full production for Corona Performing Works. Part 2 features W2! (Women Too!), choreographed by noted choreographer Manuel Vignouelle.

Preceding the Company's performance season, they will be part of the 2019 edition of the DUMBO Dance Festival, Oct. 10, 12 & 13 at the Gelsey Kirkland Arts Center, 29 Jay Street in Brooklyn.

At Theatre St. Jean Baptiste: Part I:

Breaking Through, the Generational Curse, by Maiya Redding, music by Philip Glass and Ravi Shankar. Choreographer Redding presents a family evolving through a long journey together, in which they express jealousy, loneliness, regret, forgiveness, support and love.

Isaies Santamaria Perez presents Shina, set to a fascinating collage of music by Qiyans Krets, Gustavo Santaolalla, Les Tambours du Bronx, Yan Tiersen, Klaus Schulze and Andreas Grosser.

Alessandra Corona will perform her duet Labyrinth, set to an original score by Thomas Lentakis and depicting two lovers struggling to escape the labyrinth of fate.

Part II of the evening will feature the ballet W2! (Women Too!), choreographed by Manuel Vignoulle. Remarked writer William Cubberley: "As cerebral as it is sensual, W2! delves into the evolution of the male/female dynamic in history from a contemporary man's point of view, and the corresponding changes in gender roles.....There are segments throughout the work that are as sensual, fluid, and beautiful as anything Vignoulle has done to date." Music is an original score by composer Thomas Lentakis.

ALESSANDRA CORONA,a native of Cagliari, Sardinia, was trained at the National Ballet Academy in Rome. Upon moving to New York, she quickly rose to the rank of principal dancer with Ballet Hispanico, touring with the company for 12 years, during which time she originated many roles. At the invitation of Ann Reinking, she toured for two years in the international company of Fosse, and appeared in the City Center Encores! production of Richard Rodgers' No Strings, directed by Reinking. A resident of NYC, she founded Alessandra Corona Performing Works in 2012.

www.acoronaworks.com





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You