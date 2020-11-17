Chloé and Maud Productions Announces TAP INTO THE FUTURE! Online Tap Intensive For All Ages And Levels

Tap Into the Future will take place December 12-13.

Chloé and Maud Productions and JPMorgan Chase & Co. present Tap Into The Future! hosted by Emmy Award nominated choreographer Chloé Arnold and her sister, internationally renowned tap dancer Maud Arnold December 12-13, 2020. In addition to daily tap classes, the two-day online intensive will feature Syncopated Ladies repertory classes, Syncopated Babies, Afro-Funk and special expert Zoom sessions including financial empowerment, cyber safety, the business of showbiz and a tap jam party!

"We're excited to partner with JPMorgan Chase & Co. to empower youth with the love for dance and the financial tools for success," said Chloe Arnold. "In today's precarious world, it's not enough to be the talent, we want to equip young kids with financial literacy skills to build a brighter future on and off the dance floor; empowered by the love for dance and equipped with the tools for change."

All ages and levels are welcome to participate in online Master Classes with Syncopated Ladies stars Chloé and Maud Arnold, Anissa Lee (NIKE, Ellen), Assata Madison, Pam Yasutake (Broadway's Shuffle Along), Melinda Sullivan (Flying Over Sunset, La La Land, FOX's So You Think You Can Dance), Gisele Silva along with special guests Jared Grimes (Broadway's A Soldier's Play, After Midnight and NBC's Manifest), Charles Renato (24 Seven Dance Convention) and Jabu Graybeal (Postmodern Jukebox and Apt. 33).

For more information and to register online please visit www.onlinetapfest.com. Classes are replayable for 30 days. Panels are only available live and are free to the public. The Chloé and Maud Foundation created a "buy one - give one" model which allows them to provide scholarships to tap dancers of all ages and abilities around the globe who may not otherwise be able to participate.

About Chloé and Maud Arnold:

Chloé and Maud Arnold are a sister dancing, choreographing, and producing duo. Both Internationally recognized tap dancers and graduates of Columbia University in Film, Emmy Award Nominated Chloé, and Maud Arnold are creating opportunities to elevate and celebrate the art of tap dancing through Film, TV, and live events. Their work has taken them worldwide, to over 30 countries. They are the creators of The Syncopated Ladies, a Female Tap Dance Band based in Los Angeles, CA. Their fierce footwork and feminine style have attracted audiences around the globe with their cutting edge viral videos, including a "Tap Formation" video that Beyonce herself endorsed on both beyonce.com and with a live performance in London. Whoopi Goldberg calls their Prince tribute "Brilliant...," Shonda Rhimes calls them "Amazing...", and in 2016 alone, they amassed 50 million views online and on television.

