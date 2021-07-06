Bridge Street Belly Dance Project Presents BEFORE: An Online Concert Film

On June 9, 2021, dancers from the Bridge Street Belly Dance line-up gathered at the theatre for the first time in two years for a multi-day collaborative performance residency culminating in a live show dedicated to dancers, creators, and everyone else who both lost and found themselves in the isolation of the pandemic. Their mission: to create a space to reconnect with the power of empathy and community, and to share the process (and the emotions) of creation with audiences during a time when we need art and each other more than ever. Their June 12 performance, and the residency leading up to and following it, have now been transformed into an online concert film by JD Urban called "Before", which captures a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the creative process, the joy of re-connection as the pandemic winds down, and the power of creating art during the most uncertain of times.

The documentary will be streamed on Crowdcast on Saturday evening, July 17, at 7:30pm EDT, and will then be available for viewing until 11:59pm EDT on July 24. Tickets are by donation and all proceeds go to support the artists involved. You can reserve a spot for the online showing by visiting bridgestreetbellydance.com.

Since 2017, Bridge Street Belly Dance has brought an annual explosion of talent, energy, and empowerment to The Priscilla, Bridge Street Theatre's Mainstage, and after a year of drought, their return to live performance was a celebration to remember. Make your reservations to view this moving documentary dedicated to their work NOW!

2021 Bridge Street Belly Dance Project Dancers:

Heather Labonté

Jo Boring

Brenna Crowley

Francesca Avani

Danielle Hutton

Rose Calavera

Yvonne Michelle

Link & Tickets: https://www.bridgestreetbellydance.com.