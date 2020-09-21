Bolshoi Ballet Returns To Cinemas With ROMEO AND JULIET In October

Beginning October 2020, ballet lovers and dance newcomers alike will have the opportunity to discover three major ballets.

The Bolshoi Ballet opens its doors to audiences in cinemas worldwide for the 11th consecutive season. Beginning October 2020, ballet lovers and dance newcomers alike will have the opportunity to discover three major ballets of the Bolshoi Theatre's repertoire, captured live on the historic stage in Moscow. The Bolshoi Ballet in Cinemas season will continue in 2021 featuring four additional titles to be announced at a later date during the season, with the hope of presenting live broadcasts from the Moscow stage while continuing to closely monitor the global health crisis.

Today more than ever, the Bolshoi Ballet - one of the most famous dance companies worldwide - is eager to share its passion and commitment to excellence in dance with its many fans around the world. Audiences will have the unique opportunity to witness three of the most outstanding works in the Bolshoi's repertoire in their local cinema.

The 20/21 season will begin in October with Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare's heartbreaking drama choreographed by one of the world's pre-eminent choreographers today, Alexei Ratmansky, featuring Bolshoi principals Ekaterina Krysanova and Vladislav Lantratov in the roles of Verona's young lovers. In November, John Neumeier's soulful ballet after Dumas Fils's novel The Lady of the Camellias, featuring Bolshoi superstar Svetlana Zakharova as Marguerite Gautier along with Hamburg Ballet's principal dancer Edvin Revazov, specially invited to join the cast as Armand Duval, Marguerite's suitor. As tradition dictates, Tchaikovsky's incomparable Nutcracker will ravish cinema audiences during year-end celebrations in December, performed by the Bolshoi troupe and corps de ballet, led by principal Semyon Chudin and soloist Margarita Shrainer in Yuri Grigorovich's magical choreography.

