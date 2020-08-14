The one-night only streaming performance will be August 23, 7:00 p.m. MST.

Ballet Sun Valley presents Pacific Northwest Ballet in a one-night only streaming performance, August 23, 7:00 p.m. MST.

A magical evening of dance with Pacific Northwest Ballet curated for the Sun Valley audience. This performance is evidence of PNB's adaptability and commitment to offering ballet even in challenging times. The performance will include a unique combination of newly performed works as well as archival pieces showcasing the talents and innovation of PNB. The performance will also feature exclusive appearances from choreographers and dancers who created and performed these works.

Register here to receive your unique link to the streaming performance



