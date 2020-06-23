Ballet Hispánico's School of Dance Announces July 2020 Schedule for B LEARNING ONLINE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Ballet Hispánico's School of Dance has announced the July 2020 schedule for B Learning Online, new virtual classes offered online through Zoom. Registration Deadline: June 26, 2020. More information is available at https://www.ballethispanico.org/school

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is the direct link to the organization's values of access, opportunity, and pride for all students interested in dance and Latinx culture. The School is an accredited training center that leads with a holistic curriculum for today's young dancer.

Classes during the month of July include: ELEVATE! Summer Dance Boot Camp, Professional Development for Dance Teachers, and Summer Intenstive

"We continue to survive, because we continue to create," said Eduardo Vilaro, artistic director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico.

"COVID-19 may be keeping us home right now, but it does not stop our desire to be creative and connect. I am excited to be able to offer our B Learning Online courses that will keep our students, of all ages, dancing and learning," said Michelle Manzanales, director of the School of Dance, Ballet Hispánico.

Virtual Open Company Classes are also available. Enjoy drop-in classes in a variety of genres led by guest master teachers and Company dancers. https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/b-learning-online/virtual-company-class

Virtual Dance Program Offerings:

ELEVATE! Summer Dance Boot Camp (Levels: Beginner to Intermediate, ages 9-18)

July 6-10, 2020

https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/b-learning-online/elevate

ELEVATE! Summer Dance Boot Camp is a week-long intensive for beginner to intermediate level students who want to boost their dance technique.

Classes include Ballet & Pre-Pointe/Pointe, Sevillanas, Marcajes & Braceo for Spanish Dance, Modern, and Stretch & Conditioning. Students may choose to focus on single styles or sign up for the full program.

Professional Development for Dance Teachers

July 6-10, 2020

https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/b-learning-online/virtual-professional-development

A week-long virtual opportunity for dance teachers to immerse themselves amongst fellow educators, share best practices, and further their teaching artistry. All educators welcome, from seasoned faculty to new teachers, community dance practitioners, dance education undergraduates/graduates, dance studio owners, and K-12 teachers.

Highlights Include:

- Observing classes taught by Ballet Hispánico faculty

- Developing class structures and lesson plans for all age groups and levels

- Benchmarks of early-childhood, elementary, middle school, and high school

- Culturally responsive pedagogy

- Engaging diverse learners

- Using music to enhance your teaching with an accompanist and a recorded music playlist

- Classroom management in studios, classrooms, and community settings

- Networking with educators in the field

- Teaching absolute beginners to advanced dancers in multiple dance genres

- Best Practices for Online and Hybrid Learning

Summer Intensive (Levels: Intermediate to Advanced, ages 11-23)

July 13-31, 2020

https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/b-learning-online/virtual-summer-intensive

Ballet Hispánico's pre-professional Summer Intensive challenges students to strengthen their classical technique, experience contemporary forms, and develop professional skills through specialized forums - all through a multicultural lens at America's leading Latino dance organization. Classes include Ballet, Spanish Dance Series, Hip-Hop/Jazz/Musical Theater, Stretch & Conditioning, Contemporary/Modern. Plus forums and watch parties.

