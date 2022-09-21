Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance 2022-23 School Year Programs Open For Registration

The registration deadline is October 3, 2022.

Sep. 21, 2022  
Ballet Hispánico School of Dance announces that registration is still open for its 2022-23 school year programs, for dancers from early childhood through young adult. The registration deadline is October 3, 2022. For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school.

Ballet Hispánico's School of Dance is the direct link to the organization's values of access, opportunity, and pride for all students interested in dance and Latinx culture. The School is an accredited training center that leads with a holistic curriculum for today's young dancer.

Los Pasitos: Early Childhood Program (Ages 2-5)

Los Pasitos Early Childhood Program is for ages 2-5 merges creativity, cultures, and technique. Its curriculum focuses on developing coordination, spatial awareness, and musicality, with an emphasis on each child's individual self-expression. Students learn proper dance etiquette, explore the wide spectrum of Latino cultures, and build a solid foundation for dance training in a joyful, creative environment.

Encuentros: Open Class Program (Ages 6-18)

Providing the young dance enthusiast with cultural enrichment alongside excellent dance training, the Encuentros Program offers something for everyone. Developed with the highest level of artistic excellence, our program supports dancers interested in taking anywhere from one to multiple dance classes per week. Offering a wide array of classes including Ballet, Flamenco, Hip-Hop, Latin Rhythms, Afro-Caribbean, Salsa, Jazz, and Tap, our students can create a tailored schedule to fit their needs.

La Academia: Pre-Professional Program (Ages 7-23)

The School's pre-professional division, La Academia, trains eclectic, versatile dancers who stand out in a competitive field of dance for their mastery of the classical ballet tradition, contemporary techniques, Spanish Dance, and performance skills. This program is designed to support students interested in attending performing arts schools, conservatory/university programs, and/or those pursuing a career in dance. High school and college-aged students that reach Level 5 in La Academia have the option of pursuing the full curriculum or one of three specialized tracks-ballet, Spanish dance, or contemporary.

