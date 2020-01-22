Ballet Hispánico Announces ChoreoLab Auditions

Ballet Hispanico announces ChoreoLab: Emerging Artist Workshop, a Two-Week Program running June 22-July 2, 2020 for ages 18+ A unique, holistic program, which shapes hirable, competitive dancers who are ready to advance their careers. Audition for ChoreoLaB in NYC! https://www.ballethispanico.org/classes/choreolab

Program highlights:

Take daily technique classes in ballet, improvisation, creative process, partnering, and more!

Work with renowned guest choreographers and former artists of Batsheva, Ballet Frankfurt, Nederlands Dans Theater, and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Learn excerpts of Ballet Hispánico's repertory from artistic staff

Benefit from professional development opportunities including forums, networking events, and Q&A sessions with artists in the field

Audition in an open call for Ballet Hispánico's second company, BHdos

Receive individualized constructive feedback and guidance from artistic leaders in the field, and more!

Note: Ballet Hispánico is unable to provide housing for ChoreoLaB students Questions/Preguntas? E-mail school@ballethispanico.org or call 212-362-6710, ext. 72

AUDITION DATES

Saturday, January 25, 2020

Saturday, February 29, 2020

Saturday, March 28, 2020

Please arrive at least 30 minutes before the scheduled audition to allow yourself time to warm-up and have your materials ready.

Ages 18+

Registration: 12:30-1:00pm

Audition: 1:00-2:30pm

What to Expect: Ballet (Pointe shoes optional), Contemporary/Repertory

Audition Fees: $15, Preregistration Fee $20 Day of Registration Fee

Required Materials: Online Preregistration Completed, audition form. 8x10 color headshot. Resumé. Please print audition form prior to day of audition from either video audition page or confirmation email. Incomplete audition forms will not be allowed to audition. Printer unavailable. Please print your own headshots. Students auditioning for ChoreoLaB can also be considered for Summer Intensive.

Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization, has been bringing individuals and communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through dance for nearly 50 years. Whether dancing on stage, in school, or in the street, Ballet Hispánico creates a space where few institutions are breaking ground. The organization's founder, National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez, sought to give voice to the Hispanic experience and break through stereotypes. Today, Ballet Hispánico is led by Eduardo Vilaro, an acclaimed choreographer and former member of the Company, whose vision of social equity, cultural identity and quality arts education for all drives its programs. Ballet Hispánico, a role model in and for the Latino community, is inspiring creativity and social awareness in our neighborhoods and across the country by providing access to arts education.





