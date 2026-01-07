Ballet Hispánico New York to Hold Company Auditions

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ballet Hispánico New York is hosting annual company auditions for the 2026/27 Season on February 14, 2026. As part of the Company, dancers perform on New York City's greatest stages, tour nationwide and internationally, and are an integral part of community engagement programs. Applicants must have strong classical ballet technique and be able to perform a variety of repertoire including classical, contemporary, and neo-classical. Selected dancers will be offered 26 weeks of work for the Company's 2025-2026 Season and will be required to become members of the American Guild of Musical Artists AFL-CIO.

Auditions are by invitation only; invitation emails will be sent two weeks after the submission is received. Applicants must have at least three years of professional dance experience with a professional dance company. Pointe Shoes, Ballet Shoes, character heels, and socks required for audition.

Submit your materials here. Registration ends February 12, 2026. Please contact auditions@ballethispanico.orgfor more information or with questions.

Ballet Hispánico New York is the nation's leading Latino dance company and the largest cultural institution of its kind in the United States. For over five decades, it has been a beacon of artistic excellence, celebrated for its bold repertory and exceptional training programs. The Company has commissioned over 100 original works, performed on the world's most prestigious stages, and inspired generations through performances, education, and community engagement. Recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures by the Ford Foundation, Ballet Hispánico continues to redefine what it means to be an American dance company.