BALLET NIGHTS to Make Scottish Debut at Glasgow’s Theatre Royal In July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ballet Nights will make its Scottish debut on July 4 at Glasgow’s Theatre Royal. Founded and hosted by former Scottish Ballet soloist Jamiel Devernay-Laurence, the production blends classical and contemporary dance with live music and onstage storytelling.

The Glasgow program features celebrated performers including Royal Ballet Principal Steven McRae, Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Tyrone Singleton, Scottish Ballet veterans Sophie Martin, Eve Mutso, and Constance Devernay-Laurence, as well as Glasgow-born dancer Andrew Cummings and London-based performer BlacBrik. Music will be provided by resident pianist Viktor Erik Emanuel and Scottish Ballet Orchestra violinist Gillian Risi.

On July 5, Ballet Nights will host youth masterclasses at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, led by McRae, choreographer Daniel Davidson, ballet lecturer Louisa Ross, West End performer Abbie Brown, and pianist Michael Barnett.

Devernay-Laurence said, “Bringing Ballet Nights to Glasgow is a homecoming for many of us. It’s a chance to reconnect with our roots and share the global evolution of the show with Scottish audiences.”

For tickets and more information, visit www.balletnights.com.

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 17% Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 13% Nicole Scherzinger - Sunset Boulevard - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds