Australian Dance Instructor Nikki Webster Closes Studios and Moves Classes Online

Nikki Webster, the owner of three Australian dance studios, has been forced to shut her studio doors due to the current health crisis.

According to 7News, Webster, like many others, has chosen to move her classes online, teaching children dance classes through the internet.

"It's been an interesting time and a whirlwind for everybody to adjust," Webster said.

Webster said it is "complete devastation" to have to close her doors.

"Not only for myself and my business partner Scott but also our staff," she said. "We have a lot of staff who work for us and have for 12 years."

She says that it is one of her priorities to keep children entertained and distracted during this traumatic time.

"We don't want them to feel the devastation that's going on in this world and the pressures that all of us adults are going through," she said. "We still want them to be kids."

The silver lining, according to Webster, is that now she is not limited to who she can teach. She is able to teach kids from all over Australia, and at just $5 per class, many who were previously unable to afford classes, now can.

Read and watch the full story on 7News.





