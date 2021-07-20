Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation Announces Pre-Registration For In-Person School Of The Arts Program ﻿in 2022

The Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation has announced early-registration for their 12th Annual School of the Arts program will begin on Monday, July 26. The school's highly regarded program offers intensive study and technical training in drums and dance forms that include tap, jazz, ballet, hip hop, modern, and African to boys and girls ages 3 -18. Courses for the 37-week in-person program will start on September 25 and end in June 2022, capped with a finale concert at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center. A pre-registration fee of $75.00 will be available until August 31.

Due to the pandemic, the School of Arts program which annually has served over 400 youth throughout Brooklyn's minority communities was forced to go completely virtual. However, they are returning to full in-person classes on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and will be announcing a new location for the school in the coming weeks.

Rubie Inez Williams, Director of Operations for the Foundation commented, "We're thrilled to return to in-person learning as we head into the celebration of our 20th Anniversary year (2022-23)." And she added, "this past year was incredibly challenging for many of our youth and families to adapt to virtual learning. So, we're happy, and we know our students are excited they'll be able to share and experience learning the artforms we offer with their friends and fellow students, as we designed it."

The first four months of our program are focused on the technical aspects of each discipline. During the remaining months students learn and rehearse choreography and dance routines which will performed live in our annual year-end recital. Zakiya Harris, Artistic Director of the Asase Yaa School of the Arts and the Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation, oversees the dance program. Harris has been a pillar in the development of the dance program since its inception and brought a wealth of diverse professional experience and innate compassion to her role.

Asase Yaa's approach to its educational instruction is intentionally holistic and based on the belief that art is a powerful tool in helping youth learn about their historical connection to Africa. So, beyond teaching dance and drum within the safe environment they provide, they seek to develop students' self-esteem, confidence, and help them develop a sense of cultural pride that will enable them to become productive citizens of the world.

The School of the Arts is committed to follow all mandatory New York State and city regulations and precautions to fully protect and ensure youth remain safe throughout their time with us. Use the link below for early registration: https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/classic/ws?studioid=181582&stype=43&catid=100000&prodGroupId=10127