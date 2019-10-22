Anvil Centre presents Gathering Light by Raven Spirit Dance on Nov. 27* & 28th. An uncomplicated and beautiful work, Gathering Light, choreographed by Michelle Olson, Artistic Director of Raven Spirit Dance, follows the journey of seed to flower. It begins with the stirrings of consciousness and blossoms to the full embrace of transformation. This work delves into the impulses rooted in our bodies that travel through us to find the light, exposing the structures that do not support our own truths, while revealing the ceremonies that support our full bloom.

For choreographer Michelle Olson, the community where she's from is a large source of inspiration. "I'm from the Tr'ondek Hwech'in First Nation, which is out in Dawson City [Yukon]," stated Olson. " I make sure I go every summer. I spend time on the land. I spend time with my family and friends."

in the round, Gathering Light creates a sense of ritual where transformation is an experience the audience intimately shares with the performers. A significant amount of the movement is floor work, with the skilled dancers twitching, stretching, and gulping air as they reach down into the soil and up towards the light. The ensemble is made up of the talents of Hailey McCloskey, Jeanette Kotowich, Tin Gamboa, and Salome Nieto with their movement, skilled and precise, yet seeped in awareness and rootedness that is hard to turn away from.

This work is an evocative meditation on the deeply seated impulses within us to seek and embark upon transformation, helping us to find the light and reveal the barriers to our full blooming.

* November 27 performance is specifically for women and non-binary audience members. Women and non-binary audience members may join us in this journey through dance which intentionally holds space for women's experiences, for pain, for loss and for strength, healing and friendship.

Showtimes: Nov. 27* at 7:30pm & Nov. 28 at 1pm & 7:30pm

Tickets: www.anvilcentre.com - $22 Adults/$16 Students plus service charges





