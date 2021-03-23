Amy Hall Garner MEANINGFUL IN MOTION Streaming Free At Live@National Sawdust On April 1

Alabama-born choreographer Amy Hall Garner is a graduate of Juilliard and has created commissioned works for Ailey II, the Juilliard School and Barnard College, among others. Over the course of her fellowship, she is exploring the ephemerality of flowers in their natural and abstract forms for a production that brings together music, dance, and art with collaborator Jared Small. i??

"Meaningful In Motion" is a visual tribute dedicated to three prominent Black ballerinas who were unknowing inspirations in the artistic development of Garner. Lauren Anderson, Debra Austin, and Virginia Johnson are rare flowers in the world of ballet. These women are representations of exquisiteness, grace, and perfection that continues to have an impact on generations to come, especially for dancers of color. This virtual commission is a gesture to their journey through movement, resulting in three solos. These dances are coupled with new flora-themed work from Memphis painter Jared Small. Small's intricate Flora Collection paintings encourage texture that compliment the classical voice of ballet.

The piece is supported with an original score from composer Tanyaradzwa Tawengwa, who uniquely combines classical Zimbabwean music with Western classical music. The assembly of conversation, dance, music, visual art, and video in this project have all been created exclusively through remote interaction in collaboration with video artist Hannah Sarah Rifkin. "Meaningful In Motion" is a living appreciation that expresses gratitude for - and perpetuates the continual visibility of - Black artists in the world of classical ballet.

Amy Hall Garner is an internationally-known choreographer based in New York City creating works in the ballet, modern, and theatrical genres. A native of Huntsville, Alabama, and a graduate of The Juilliard School, her work has been commissioned by numerous schools and companies including Ailey II, Collage Dance Collective, The Juilliard School, The Ailey School, Barnard College, The University of the Arts, and Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet. She has also created works for Columbia Ballet Collaborative, and personally coached Grammy Award winner Beyoncé, providing additional choreography for The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour. Her theatrical choreography credits include The Color Purple for the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and serving as the associate choreographer for the Off-Broadway musical Invisible Thread, directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus.

Learn more at NationalSawdust.org.