American Ballet Theatre To Host Post-Performance Panel On World Premiere Work LIFTED, October 29

American Ballet Theatre to host post-performance panel discussion on world premiere work Lifted on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Moderated by cultural anthropologist and former Ailey II dancer Aimee Meredith Cox, the discussion will feature Lifted creators as panelists: Choreographer Christopher Rudd, ABT Dancers Calvin Royal III and Courtney Lavine, Fashion Designer Carly Cushnie, Kennedy Center Composer-in-Residence Carlos Simon, and Conductor Roderick Cox.

Join the post-performance panel discussion on Christopher Rudd's World Premiere work Lifted, created with an all-Black cast and creative team. Free for all audience members, the discussion will follow ABT's matinee performance of Lifted, Jessica Lang's Children's Songs Dance, and Jiří Kylián's Sinfonietta.

Taking place Saturday, October 29, 2022, directly after the 2:00 PM matinee performance at David H. Koch Theater, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza.

Lifted aims to highlight, amplify, and celebrate Black creative voices. ABT's panel will create a forum to bring attention to the landmark nature of Rudd's ballet and what it means for younger generations of dancers of color to see themselves represented on stage in this monumental way.

