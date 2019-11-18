American Ballet Theatre Soloist Luciana Pari to be Featured in Central Park Dance's THE NUTCRACKER

Central Park Dance, Westchester's longest running dance center committed to cultivating the 21st century dancer, will return to The Capitol Theatre with its production of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker after it's annual sold out performances since 2016. This season, the production is pleased to welcome guest artists Luciana Paris, soloist of American Ballet Theatre and Jonatan Lujan, formerly of the Zurich Ballet and Slovak National Theater as the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. With more than 100 students from the school, professional dancers and young dancers from the surrounding Westchester and Connecticut communities, audiences have two chances to enjoy this timeless tale, December 15 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

In celebrating a legacy that has spanned across 37 years, Central Park Dance has made its mark on the Westchester dance community as a producer of original ballets that invite their expansive disciplines and levels to participate. Dancers of all ages will make up their large ensemble of performers, spanning from the littlest mouse to the dazzling Sugar Plum Fairy and will bring this iconic story to life on a stage that has been coined Westchester's Premiere Rock Palace.



"In our nearly 4 decades in Westchester, I have watched several generations of students dance through our doors," explains Maria Bai, Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Central Park Dance Studio. "We have made it our mission to offer students a well-rounded dance education that includes not only time in the studio, but opportunities to interact with and perform for our community. We are overwhelmed by the support we have received around our production, and we are so lucky to be able to expand the opportunity to more students and more families each year."

Central Park Dance's The Nutcracker is directed by Patricia Arenson, in collaboration with Artistic Director Maria Bai.

TICKETS and PERFORMANCE TIMES

The Nutcracker performances will take place on December 15 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Ticket are $45, $35 and $25 and available at https://centralparkdance.com/the-nutcracker/

VENUE INFORMATION

The Capitol Theater is located at 149 Westchester Avenue in Portchester and is accessible by the Metro North New Haven Line to Port Chester. There is limited street parking, and parking in all Capitol Theatre lots is permitted until 1 hour after the performance ends.





