American Ballet Theatre 2022 Summer Intensive National Audition Tour Announced

American Ballet Theatre's Summer Intensive National Audition Tour will kick off on January 8, 2022, visiting a total of 21 cities through February 27, 2022. Intermediate and advanced students, ages 9 to 24, are invited to audition for ABT's New York Summer Intensive, Collegiate, and Virtual summer programs, as well as Young Dancer Summer Workshop.

American Ballet Theatre's 2022 Summer Intensive program will be held exclusively in New York City (June 27-July 29), marking a return to in-person training after two years of successful virtual summer programs. All participants must show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to attend in-person 2022 Summer Intensive auditions and programs. Tailored training programs will be offered to the needs of participating dancers and class sizes will be limited.

Under the supervision of American Ballet Theatre's Artistic Director Kevin McKenzie and Summer Intensive Artistic Director Kate Lydon, ABT Summer Intensives focus on developing well-rounded dancers through exposure to a wide variety of disciplines and ABT's artists, history, and repertory, with an emphasis on classical ballet technique. ABT Summer Intensives are the primary recruitment tool for the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School and ABT Studio Company. Over half of ABT's current dancers and eight members of ABT Studio Company have attended ABT Summer Intensives, including six Soloists and eight Principal Dancers.

Current faculty members from ABT training programs will be joining this year's Summer Intensive teaching staff, including ABT JKO School Artistic Director Cynthia Harvey, Principal Teacher of the Pre-Professional Division Rubén Martín, and Principal Teacher of the Children's Division Harriet Clark, along with ABT Studio Company Artistic Director Sascha Radetsky. Past faculty for the Summer Intensive programs have included renowned ABT alumni such as Charles Askegard, Ethan Brown, Leslie Browne, Wes Chapman, Yan Chen, Carla Stallings Lippert, Carlos Lopez, Amy Rose, Lupe Serrano, and Cheryl Yeager, among others. Past guest faculty have included ABT Artistic Director Kevin McKenzie, Regisseur Susan Jones, and Director of Repertoire Nancy Raffa.

American Ballet Theatre's 2022 Collegiate Summer Intensive will be held at ABT's New York headquarters (June 13-24). This specialized program, designed for students ages 17 to 24, will focus on technique, ABT repertory, pointe work, partnering, modern dance, jazz, and character. College credit options are available. Applicants for the Collegiate Summer Intensive may audition at any of the Summer Intensive audition sites or by video.

American Ballet Theatre's 2022 Young Dancer Summer Workshop program will be held in New York City (August 1-12). This program educates young dancers (ages 9 to 11, and 12-year-olds at beginner pointe level) in ballet technique and related topics including nutrition, ballet terminology, classroom and rehearsal etiquette, and injury prevention. Auditions for Young Dancer Summer Workshop will be held in select cities. Please see www.abt.org/SummerPrograms for further information.

Three Virtual Summer Intensive Sessions will be offered for students ages 9 to 20 from

June 13-24, July 11-22, and August 1-12. Applicants for the Virtual Summer Intensive may audition at any of the Summer Intensive audition sites or by video.

Auditions for ABT Summer Intensives are open to students of all genders who have achieved intermediate or advanced levels of ballet training. Students can audition by video for all programs. Merit-based scholarships will be granted during the ABT Summer Intensive National Audition Tour. Scholarships are available for all programs.

For more information on ABT's Summer Intensive programs and to pre-register for auditions, please visit www.abt.org/SummerPrograms.

American Ballet Theatre and ABT Summer Training Programs are committed to ABT RISE, Representation and Inclusion Sustain Excellence. For more information, please visit www.abt.org/abt-rise.