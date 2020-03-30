Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
ALL ARTS is Now Streaming Ballets for Free, Including ROMEO AND JULIET, JEWELS and More
ALL ARTS is providing ballet fans with the opportunity to stream incredible performances for free any time they like!
This new "season" provides a variety of truly memorable performances, from the Czech National Ballet's Romeo and Juliet to Me, Dorothy...and This Road to Oz.
Below are links to some beautiful and inspiring dance performances ALL ARTS is now streaming:
Romeo and Juliet (Czech National Ballet)
Balanchine's Jewels at the Mariinsky Theatre
Alexander Ekman's "A Swan Lake"
The Ninth Symphony by Maurice Bejart
Me, Dorothy...and This Road to Oz
Making a New American NUTCRACKER
Cinderella: State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara