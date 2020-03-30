ALL ARTS is Now Streaming Ballets for Free, Including ROMEO AND JULIET, JEWELS and More

Shutdown Streaming
ALL ARTS is providing ballet fans with the opportunity to stream incredible performances for free any time they like!

This new "season" provides a variety of truly memorable performances, from the Czech National Ballet's Romeo and Juliet to Me, Dorothy...and This Road to Oz.

Below are links to some beautiful and inspiring dance performances ALL ARTS is now streaming:

Romeo and Juliet (Czech National Ballet)

Balanchine's Jewels at the Mariinsky Theatre

Alexander Ekman's "A Swan Lake"

The Ninth Symphony by Maurice Bejart

Me, Dorothy...and This Road to Oz

Young Stars of Ballet

Making a New American NUTCRACKER

Designers of the Dance

Cinderella: State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara




