ADF 2019 Announces Lineup For Week Four

The American Dance Festival (ADF) continues its summer offerings with the return of Rennie Harris Puremovement to The Carolina Theatre with Rennie Harris Funkedified complete with live music. Cuba's Malpaso Dance Company makes its ADF debut at Page Auditorium. ADF's hOt sUmMeR pOP uPs! with choreography by Mark Dendy, ADF's Movies by Movers, ADF's Samuel H. Scripps Studios summer camps and classes, ADF Ruby Fridays, and FREE tours of the ADF school will continue throughout the season.

Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater

Wednesday, July 10, 2:00pm and 8:00pm

Thursday, July 11, 8:00pm

The Carolina Theatre

Presented in association with The Carolina Theatre

Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater brings Rennie Harris Funkedified to downtown Durham. A multi-media work that celebrates funk music and street dance of the 1970s is set against the landscape of a video montage of African American communities of that era. Inspired by the political turmoil and atmosphere of Rennie Harris' childhood, Rennie Harris Funkedified will feature live funk band Invincible who will highlight a unique funk sound. Rennie Harris Funkedified will not only feature dancers from Rennie Harris Puremovement but also one of the most seminal locking groups since Don Campbell and The Campbell Lock Dancers-The Hood Lockers. Narrated by Rennie Harris, Rennie Harris Funkedified is a visual motif of the political, economic, and social state of the 1970s.



Post-performance discussion is Wednesday, July 10.

Malpaso Dance Company

Friday, July 12, 8:00pm

Saturday, July 13, 7:00pm

Children's Matinee | Saturday, July 13, 1:00pm

ADF Debut!

Since its establishment in 2012, Malpaso Dance Company has become one of the most sought-after Cuban dance companies with a growing international profile. Emphasizing a collaborative creative process, Malpaso works with top international choreographers while also nurturing new voices in Cuban choreography. The company tours with 11 dancers and is led by its original three founders: resident choreographer and Artistic Director Osnel Delgado, Executive Director Fernando Sáez, and dancer and co-founder Daileidys Carrazana. Malpaso will present Azure Barton's Indomitable Waltz, Ohad Naharin's Tabula Rasa, and Ocaso by Osnel Delgado.



Post-performance discussion is Saturday, July 13.

FESTIVAL EXTRAS

Children's Saturday Matinees

All tickets $10!

The Children's Saturday Matinee series presents performances by three of the acclaimed professional dance companies that perform during the season. These one-hour performances are specially curated to ignite and inspire the imaginations of children, and each one is followed by a FREE Kids' Party in the theater lobby, complete with live music, face-painting, snacks, and additional activities. American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreter available upon request. Please call 919-684-6402 to request at least two weeks ahead.



The 2019 Children's Matinee series includes:

Paul Taylor Dance Company (June 29, 1:00pm, Reynolds Industries Theater)

Pilobolus (July 6, 1:00pm, Page Auditorium)

Malpaso Dance Company (July 13, 1:00pm, Page Auditorium)

ADF's hOt sUmMeR pOP uPs!

Choreography by Mark Dendy

Various Locations Throughout the Season

FREE!

Join us for a BIG DANCE wild ride radio show mash up of summer hits that is a celebration of everything summer. Featuring all-time hits, Martha and the Vandella's "Dancing in the Street," Janis Joplin's "Summertime," and the quintessential classic "Wipeout!" in a sound score composed by Ken Ray Wilemon. All set to Rock Star

Choreographer Mark Dendy's kinetic, physically explosive, and always socially relevant style. The ADF commissioned work will be performed by a young company of 10 dancers handpicked by Dendy for their unique talents. The dancers will receive full scholarships for the summer as part of ADF's long standing mission to help dancers make the transition into the professional dance world. How do you think Dendy got his start? Check out up-to-date locations, dates, and times here

http://bit.ly/2KeSMa0.

Paul Taylor Photo Exhibit

June 13-July 20

Reynolds Industries Theater

A photo exhibit highlighting the life of the master choreographer Paul Taylor and his long relationship with ADF will hang in the lobby of Reynolds Indistries Theater throughout the 2019 season.

ADF's Movies by Movers

FREE!

ADF's Movies By Movers is a bi-annual festival dedicated to the celebration of the conversation between the body and the camera. We love sharing the history of the collaboration between the ephemeral art of live movement and the perpetual nature of film. And we love receiving new expressions of these forms from all over the world from artists like you. Students, emerging artists, seasoned professionals, even those who would not consider themselves "artists," but have great ideas, find room on our screens to share their craft. Check the website here http://bit.ly/2Mql9ET for a list of dates and venues throughout the summer.

ADF Ruby Fridays

Fridays, June 21, and 28, 12:00pm

Ruby Lounge

and

Saturday, July 6, 2:00pm

Nasher Museum of Art

FREE!

Ruby Fridays are casual talks featuring a variety of artists who offer behind-the-scenes perspectives on their work and careers. Hear from ADF artists over complimentary lunch, no registration required. On June 21, meet 2015

MacArthur Genius Michelle Dorrance and hear how she honors the uniquely beautiful history of tap dance in new and compelling contexts. Michael Novak of the Paul Taylor Dance Company joins dance writer and scholar Suzanne

Carbonneau in conversation on June 28 on the second day of the Paul Taylor Dance Company's performance. Finally, join Eiko Otake and Beverly McIver in conversation at the Nasher Museum of Art on Saturday, July 6 as they discuss their project "Eiko Otake The Duet Project: Distance is Malleable," which premieres in the Ruby the following week.

ADF School Tours

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays

9:00-10:15am & 11:15am-12:30pm

June 24-July 16

FREE and open to the public!

Throughout the summer, ADF school tours offer individuals, families, and community groups an insider's perspective where you can experience the world-renowned ADF faculty, students, and musicians hard at work. These tours increase your understanding of modern dance and ADF, highlighting the history of the festival up to the present day. Schedule your tour today to observe art in action as well as obtain details about the 2019 season. For more information about tours contact Caitlyn Swett at caitlyn@americandancefestival.org or 919-684-6402.

Summer Classes and Dance Camps

June 3-July 28

ADF's Samuel H. Scripps Studios

ADF's Samuel H. Scripps Studios are dedicated to providing a sound scientific and aesthetic base for all ages and all levels of dance training, from beginning to professional. Our studios serve as a center for creative activity in which students learn in a welcoming and non-competitive environment from faculty who are experts in their fields. Our programs offer a variety of classes for the dancer and non-dancer alike, designed to strengthen the body, increase flexibility of movement, and foster an appreciation of dance.

Tickets for Reynolds Industries Theater, Page Auditorium, and the von der Heyden Studio Theater can be found at americandancefestival.org or the Duke University Box Office, by calling 919-684-4444 or visiting Bryan University Center, Duke University West Campus, Tuesday-Friday 11:00am-6:00pm. The Duke box office will open one hour prior to event time.

Tickets for The Carolina Theatre of Durham can be found at americandancefestival.org, by calling 919- 560-3030, or by visiting 309 West Morgan Street, Durham, NC 27701, Monday-Friday 11am- 6pm.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You