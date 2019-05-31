3,000 Nyc Public School Children To Attend American Ballet Theatre's ABTKIDS: SCHOOLS

ABTKids: Schools will welcome 3,000 New York City public school students to a free performance at the Metropolitan Opera House on Friday, June 7 at 11:00 A.M. The hour-long, narrated program will feature American Ballet Theatre dancers in exciting excerpts from the Spring season repertoire, including scenes from Swan Lake, Le Corsaire and The Sleeping Beauty.

ABTKids: Schools, formerly called the Young People's Ballet Workshop, reaches students from 30 public schools in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan. ABT has presented this free introduction-to-ballet program for 26 consecutive years. For more information on ABTKids: Schools, please visit http://www.abt.org/abtkidsschools.

Tickets for American Ballet Theatre's 2019 Metropolitan Opera House season, beginning at $25, are available online, at the Met box office or by phone at 212-362-6000. The Metropolitan Opera House is located on Broadway between 64th and 65th Streets in New York City. For more information, please visit ABT's website at www.abt.org.





