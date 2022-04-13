WSU Dance Ensemble Announces Spring 2022 Dance Concert

This year, the WSU Dance Ensemble is back onstage, unmasked with a live audience. Audiences will have the opportunity to see the dancers shine in a variety of stunning choreographic works sure to move your spirit. The company will share two premiere works and dynamic pieces by the WSU faculty and renowned guest choreographers Kiki Lucas, Elizabeth Ramsey, and Erin Robbins. The company will again feature Dayton Ballet II and Dayton Contemporary Dance Company II.

The first guest choreographer, internationally acclaimed Kiki Lucas, was Resident Choreographer and company member of Met Dance Co. in Houston TX as well as Mosaic Dance Project in Miami, FL. Her choreography has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow Inside Out Stage, The Kennedy Center, Met Dance Co, Towson University, Marygrove College, Point Park University, University of Central Oklahoma, The Grier School, and James Madison University to name a few. Kiki enjoys teaching nationally and internationally and was featured in Dance Teacher Magazine for being a strong force in the freelance teaching world. Our second guest is regional choreographer, Erin Robbins, who has recreated a beautiful work on the dancers of WSUDE. Last but certainly not least Elizabeth Ramsey, BFA in dance from Wright State, is returning to WSU as our third guest choreographer. Liz is in her sixth season as a dance artist with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and most recently, she was named the resident choreographer for the School of Creative and Performing Arts in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Spring Dance Concert offers a unique opportunity to enjoy three wonderful dance companies WSUDE, Dayton Ballet II and Dayton Contemporary 2 highlighting our regions vibrant and diverse dance community. Dance fills the heart with joy and expresses emotions we cannot put into words. Our students receive rigorous training and individual attention allowing them to push the boundaries of dance. Come out and enjoy every step!

Choreographic Works include...

Exits, choreographed by Teressa Wylie McWilliams... "Exits are ubiquitous, involving layered decisions and choices about moving forward, shifting sideways, and changing direction. This work dynamically explores the idea of exits through the lens of movement, tracing the simplicity and complexity of exits and the unexpected paths and interactions they reveal. Crafted to the edgy score of Icelandic composer Ólafur Arnalds." This will be Prof. McWilliams' final concert as a faculty member at Wright State University. She will retire at the end of this academic year.

What My Bones Remember, premiere, choreographed by Gina Gardner Walther...Although trauma takes time to heal, the human capacity for burden is like bamboo-far more flexible than you'd ever believe, Jodi Picoult. If something is broken pick up the pieces and make art. With music by David Jaconello and Alex Weston this piece is performed by 11 dancers who display enormous grace, strength, and resilience."

Ricochet, choreographed by guest artist Kiki Lucas... "This was an enjoyable journey revisiting two of my past works and making one that embodies not only revolution in creating but the revolution of relationships. The trials and tribulations that bind us in love are an ever-changing reflection of who we once were and who we are becoming. What we choose to reconnect to or deflect is a constant juggle of endless emotions, lessons and curiosity."

Esprit, choreographed by Erin Long-Robbins.... "a playful and spirited ballet that celebrates the joys of youth, movement, friendship and spirited connections between individuals."

My Beloved, Premiere, choreographed by WSU alumna Elizabeth Ramsey .... "My goal for this work was to take an intimate look at unhealthy, codependent connections, and the feeling of getting lost inside of that.

Additional Works by guests Dayton Contemporary Dance Company II and Dayton Ballet II!

Thursday, April 21, 2022, 7:00 pm - (WSU Students Free with student ID, this performance only)

Friday, April 22, 2022, 8:00 pm

Saturday, April 23, 2022, 8:00 pm

Sunday, April 24, 2022, 2:00 pm

Adults/$15, Seniors/$10, Students/$5

Box Office: 937.775.2500 or www.wright.edu/tdmp