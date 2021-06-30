The Wallis Presents Mix of Dance, Mariachi, Classical Music and More in Pop-Up Outdoor Theater in August

Summer @ The Wallis continues to welcome live audiences back with an entertaining mix of live hip hop and contemporary dance programs and Mariachi, classical and pop music performances running from August 7 - 28, 2021, in a spectacular pop-up outdoor theater - a theater without walls - at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

The eclectic programming, which follows a five-week run of Tom Dugan's one-man show Tevye in New York! closing on July 25, includes the engaging chamber music ensemble Salastina (August 7); the world premiere of Heidi Duckler Dance's site-specific work The Chandelier, based on Brazilian author Clarice Lispector's novel of the same title (August 12-15); and The Wallis debut of Versa-Style Dance Company, which presents its latest hip-hop dance-theater production, Box of Hope (August 19-21).

In addition, Quattrosound shakes up Summer @ The Wallis with its engaging blend of jazz, rock and classical music (August 25); Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, the world's first LGBTQ+ mariachi band, delivers sounds and rhythms from south of the border (August 26 and 27); and acclaimed recording artist and celebrated singer Ty Taylor, "a modern-day James Brown" (Rolling Stone), caps Summer @ The Wallis with an evening of classic and nouveau standards (August 28). Cinema programming will be announced shortly.

Summer @ The Wallis celebrates the return of in-person audiences while maintaining a commitment to the health and safety of staff, artists and patrons. All shows begin at 8 pm; single tickets are now available. (Program details below.)

Summer @ The Wallis tickets are on sale now for all events. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Tue.-Fri. 9:30 am - 2:30 pm) or email Tickets@Wallis.org.