The Sarasota Concert Association's 'Choose Three Subscriptions' Now On Sale

Choose Three Mini Subscription allows concert-goers to select three concerts and receive up to 10% off the standard single ticket price. 

By: Jul. 07, 2025
The Sarasota Concert Association's 'Choose Three Subscriptions' Now On Sale Image
The Sarasota Concert Association's Choose Three Mini Subscriptions are now on sale for the 2026 Great Performers Series. Choose Three Mini Subscription allows concert-goers to select three concerts and receive up to 10% off the standard single ticket price. 
 
The 2026 Great Performers Series launches in January with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, followed by the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Danish String Quartet, pianist Alexander Malofeev, and concludes with Joshua Bell and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields.  Mini subscribers can also select a special December holiday concert featuring the Canadian Brass.
 
Full-season Great Performers subscribers and Choose Three subscribers can reserve seats before single tickets go on sale to the public on September 2. 
 




