The Dallas Bach Society To Continue Masterworks Series With MERRIE ENGLAND in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Dallas Bach Society will continue its Masterworks Concert series with a program featuring works by British Baroque composers including Matthew Locke, Henry Purcell, and John Blow. Entitled "Merrie England," this program will consist of music from the masques, operas and incidental musical suites. The event is slated to take place on Saturday evening, November 9, 2024, at Zion Lutheran Church at 7:30 pm CDT.

The ensemble has also arranged to offer a pre-concert dance lesson at 6:45 pm CDT with instructor Catherine Turocy. Taken from Purcell's book "The Dancing Master," the dances will be explained and taught and will be accompanied by music by Purcell. The audiences is encouraged to wear period costumes.

Tickets at $25 are available for purchase on Ticket DFW. For the Dallas Bach Society 42nd season's complete program information, please see their website.

Since its founding in 1982 by beloved organist Paul Riedo, the Dallas Bach Society has increasingly been recognized as one of the country's premier ensembles performing on original instruments. Under the direction of Artistic Director James Richman since 1995, the Society unites the finest singers and instrumentalists from the Dallas - Fort Worth Metroplex, from further afield in the United States and from abroad, in lively and historically informed performances of Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, Purcell, Monteverdi, Couperin, and Schütz, as well as Mozart, Haydn, and early Beethoven. Every season the Dallas Bach Society presents a full program of Baroque and Classic music, showcasing little-known repertoire of the 17th and 18th centuries along with audience favorites including Handel's Messiah (in both the early and Mozart versions), Bach's Passions, cantatas, and Brandenburg Concerti, Vivaldi's Four Seasons, as well as Baroque opera and opera-ballet with the New York Baroque Dance Company. In recent seasons, important performances have included Bach's Matthäus-Passion with the Children's Chorus of Greater Dallas; a music and dance presentation of the life of the black French composer Joseph Boulogne with Contemporary Ballet Dallas and the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts funded by an important New Works grant from TACA; the modern staged premiere of Rameau's Zéphyre with the New York Baroque Dance Company; and important recitals by Dutch recorder soloist Paul Leenhouts, tenor Dann Coakwell, countertenor Drew Minter, and gambist Brent Wissick, as well as French cantatas with Ann Monoyios and Bernard Deletré of the Paris Opera. Educational outreach features the new Baroque Break-out program in collaboration with Wilmer-Hutchins High School and other local high schools, funded by Dallas Arts and Culture.

Comments