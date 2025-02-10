The Azrieli Music, Arts, and Culture Centre Opens Call For Scores and Proposals For The 2026 Azrieli Music Prizes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Azrieli Music, Arts and Culture Centre (AMACC) has opened its international call to composers for the 2026 Azrieli Music Prizes (AMP). For its sixth biennial cycle, AMP is seeking scores and proposals for choir and orchestra with optional soloists. The 2026 call is open from 7 February through 2 May 2025.

Created in 2014 by Sharon Azrieli CQ for the Azrieli Foundation, AMP celebrates excellence in music composition by offering the largest prize package of its kind in Canada, making it one of the most substantial composition competitions in the world.

"We are looking for composers who exhibit the most creativity, artistry, proficiency and expertise to become the next cohort of AMP Laureates. Our commitment is to help advance their careers and extend the reach of their award-winning music," says Azrieli, who is the Chair of the Azrieli Music, Arts and Culture Centre and a Board Member of the Azrieli Foundation. "Our prize program gives Laureates the gift of time and support to compose the best new pieces possible. Then, we offer them maximum career-building exposure by presenting their prize-winning works in key music markets, supplemented by a professional recording and an extensive promotional campaign."

Open to the international music community, AMP accepts nominations for works from individuals and institutions of all ages, genders, nationalities, faiths and backgrounds.

Each AMP Laureate receives a prize package - valued at over $200,000 CAD - which includes a cash award of $50,000 CAD; a premiere of their prize-winning work in Montréal, livestreamed globally; at least two subsequent international performances; and a commercial recording release. Separate from the Prizes, the AMP Performance Fund supports ensembles in preparing and presenting performances of AMP-winning works for the public.

The Prizes

The Azrieli Music Prizes consist of one discovery prize and three commissions, awarded to the composers whose submissions display the utmost artistry, technical mastery and professional expertise in response to the Prize theme.

The Azrieli Commission for Canadian Music invites Canadian composers to propose new musical works that embrace the complexities of composing in Canada today.

The Azrieli Commission for International Music invites composers worldwide to deeply engage in a creative interplay of cultures that have meaningful connections to their lived experience.

The Azrieli Commission for Jewish Music invites composers to creatively and critically engage with the question, "What is Jewish music?"

The Azrieli Prize for Jewish Music is awarded to a composer who has written the best new undiscovered work that engages with the question, "What is Jewish music?" Works may be nominated by individuals or institutions, including composer self-nomination. Eligible works may have been premiered within 75 years of the award date but must not have a significant performance history or be commercially recorded.

The Juries

Applications are submitted to AMP's three expert juries through an open call for scores and proposals. The Canadian Music Jury are Barbara Assiginaak, Kelly-Marie Murphy, David Pay, Colleen Renihan and Ana Sokolović. The International Music Jury members are Chaya Czernowin, Margareta Ferek-Petrić, Jonathan Goldman and Samy Moussa. The Jewish Music Jury members are Ofer Ben-Amots, Avner Dorman, Neil W. Levin, Steven Mercurio, Gisèle Ben-Dor and Na'ama Zisser.

Past prize-winners include Canadian composers Jordan Nobles (2024), Rita Ueda (2022), Keiko Devaux (2020), Kelly-Marie Murphy (2018) and Brian Current (2016); Israeli composer Yair Klartag (2024); Israeli-Georgian composer Josef Bardanashvili (2024); Mexican American composer Juan Trigos (2024); Iranian-Canadian composer Iman Habibi (2022); Israeli-Canadian composer Aharon Harlap (2022); Israeli-Australian composer Yitzhak Yedid (2020); Dutch-born American composer Yotam Haber (2020); Israeli-American composer Avner Dorman (2018) and US-based Polish composer Wlad Marhulets (2016).

Submissions will be received for all four Prizes until Friday, 2 May 2025. To apply, or for more information, full application guidelines, information about the Prize juries and biographies of past Laureates please visit azrielifoundation.org/amp.

