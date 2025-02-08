THE LOST WORDS: A SPELL BOOK Set for Elektra Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vancouver's Elektra will present "The Lost Words: A Spell Book" on March 8 & 9 at Pacific Spirit United Church. This evocative performance draws inspiration from the bestselling book by renowned nature writer Robert Macfarlane and talented illustrator Jackie Morris to create a world of wonder and whimsy.

With the soaring voices of Elektra, evocative compositions crafted by ten distinguished Canadian composers, stunning projections of illustrations from the book, the mesmerizing spoken word performances of Laara Sadiq, and an ensemble of some of Vancouver's top instrumentalists, The Lost Words offers an unmissable multi-dimensional experience.

“Our composers took each of MacFarlane's delightful, short poems – from ‘bramble' to ‘raven' – and made musical magic for Elektra to sing,” says Artistic Director Morna Edmundson. “We are so happy to bring this concert back to our audiences this March.”

The Lost Words transcends mere performance; it is a heartfelt celebration of the power of art to rekindle childhood wonder. As soaring vocals harmonise with spellbinding melodies, spoken word resonates with meaning, and stunning watercolour projections grace the stage, audiences will find themselves transported into realms of imagination and natural beauty.

A pre-concert talk will take place 30 minutes prior to the start of each performance.

For tickets visit elektra.ca

About The Lost Words: A Spell Book

Premiered by Elektra in 2022, The Lost Words: A Spell Book is Elektra's most ambitious commissioned piece thus far, marking a major contribution to the adult treble choir repertoire. This groundbreaking work features compositions from a distinguished group of Canadian composers: Carmen Braden, Alex Eddington, Nicholas Ryan Kelly, Katerina Gimon, Ramona Luengen, Don Macdonald, Monica Pearce, Marie-Claire Saindon, Rodney Sharman, and Stephen Smith.

Vancouver's Elektra is known for its brilliant programming, multidisciplinary initiatives, and spellbinding performances under the direction of co-founder and Artistic Director Morna Edmundson, and has been a groundbreaking ensemble since its founding as a women's choir in 1987. In 2024, Elektra expanded its embrace to welcome all adult treble voices, celebrating a diverse and gender-inclusive community of singers.

About Morna Edmundson

Morna Edmundson is one of Canada's best-known choral conductors with a strong reputation for excellence. Passionate since childhood about choral singing, she obtained degrees and diplomas in vocal music in Vancouver, Bellingham, and Stockholm, Sweden where her teachers included Eric Ericson. In December 2024, Morna was awarded the Order of Canada in recognition of her lifelong commitment to choral music.

About Laara Sadiq

Laara Sadiq is an award-winning actor with over 30 years of experience in theatre, film, television, and voice-over roles. She holds a BFA from the University of British Columbia on unceded Musqueam Territory. Laara has performed in various theatre productions and has appeared in TV shows such as Superman & Lois, Hardy Boys, and films like Send the Rain. She is also a talented voice-over artist and has been recognized for her work in The Breadwinner. Laara resides on unceded Secwepemc territory and is involved in various activities such as beekeeping, farming, and running.

