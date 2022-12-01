Sarasota Concert Association Presents The National Philharmonic Of Ukraine And Emerson String Quartet In January

The Sarasota Concert Association presents The National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on Wednesday, January 18 at the Venice Performing Arts Center, and the Emerson String Quartet on Monday, January 30 at the Riverview Performing Arts Center in Sarasota.

Led by conductor Theodore Kuchar, The National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine will perform Dvořák's Symphony No. 9, From the New World, and Brahms' Violin Concerto with violinist Vladyslava Luchenko.

Based in the medieval city of Lviv, The National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine was officially established in 1902. They tour extensively around the world including Poland, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, and The People's Republic of China. During the past several seasons they completed highly acclaimed recordings for major international labels including Naxos and Brilliant Classics.

An American conductor of Ukrainian descent, Theodore Kuchar is a graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Music. He has conducted and toured with orchestras and opera companies around the world and has received critical acclaim for his many recordings.

Violinist Vladyslava Luchenko studied at the Lysenko Music School for highly gifted children in Kiev at the age of seven. Currently she performs as a soloist with orchestras on concert tours in Switzerland, Spain, Poland, Ukraine and Russia, including the Ukrainian Radio Orchestra and State Orchestra, and the Luzerner Symphony Orchestra.

The world-renowned GRAMMY Award-winning Emerson String Quartet will perform at the Riverview Performing Arts Center on Monday, January 30. Embarking on their farewell concert tour during their 47th anniversary season, they will perform Beethoven's Quartet Op. 59, no. 2 as well as Haydn's String Quartet in G major, Op. 33 no. 5, and Mendelssohn's String Quartet in E major, Op. 12.

One of the world's premier chamber music ensembles, the Quartet has made more than 30 acclaimed recordings and has been honored with nine GRAMMY Awards (including two for Best Classical Album), three Gramophone Awards, the Avery Fisher Prize, and Musical America's "Ensemble of the Year" award. They have commissioned and premiered works from some of today's most esteemed composers and have partnered in performance with leading soloists including Renée Fleming, Emanuel Ax, Mstislav Rostropovich, James Galway, Leon Fleisher, and Isaac Stern.

Single tickets are on sale now at www.SCAsarasota.org and by calling the Sarasota Concert Association Box Office at 941-966-6161.