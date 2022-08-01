Sarasota Concert Association Announces Three Concert Mini Series On Sale Today

The Sarasota Concert Association has announced the launch of its Mini-Series campaign, enabling subscribers the opportunity to create their own 3-concert series at a discount from the seven concerts being presented in the 2022-23 season.

Available concerts include the five Great Performers Series concerts as well as the two special events being presented by the Sarasota Concert Association. Mini-series subscribers save 10% off regular single ticket prices.

*The 3-concert mini series can be purchased by calling the Sarasota Concert Association Box Office at 941-966-6161.

*Five-concert subscriptions to the Great Performers Series are still on sale and range from $135 to $430 with up to a 30% discount for the 5-concert package. To purchase subscriptions, visit www.SCAsarasota.org or call the box office at 941-966-6161.

*Single tickets to the entire season will go on sale September 6.

2023 GREAT PERFORMERS SERIES

EMERSON STRING QUARTET

Monday, January 30, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Riverview Performing Arts Center

The world-renowned Emerson Quartet, on their farewell concert tour during their 47th anniversary season, will perform Beethoven's Quartet, Op. 59 No. 2, as well as other works by Haydn and Mendelssohn.

PIANIST AWADAGIN PRATT

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Riverview Performing Arts Center

Acclaimed for his musical insight and intensely involved performances, Awadagin Pratt performs a varied program of works, from Philip Glass to Rachmaninoff and Liszt.

CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA with Riccardo Muti

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

In his final season as Music Director Riccardo Muti leads the internationally-acclaimed Chicago Symphony in Beethoven's Symphony No. 8 and Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition.

ENGLISH CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The most recorded chamber orchestra in the world, the London-based English Chamber Orchestra presents a program of Elgar, Mozart and Haydn.

BUFFALO PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA with JoAnn Falletta

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Music Director JoAnn Falletta leads the Grammy Award-winning orchestra in Dvořák's Symphony No. 7, and Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto featuring violinist Sandy Cameron.

SPECIAL EVENTS

A CHANTICLEER CHRISTMAS

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Sarasota Opera House

The Grammy Award-winning male vocal ensemble has been hailed as "the world's reigning male chorus" by The New Yorker for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity. Their Christmas concert is a legendary holiday tradition.

NATIONAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA OF UKRAINE

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Venice Performing Arts Center

Led by conductor Theodore Kuchar, this extraordinary orchestra performs Brahms' Violin Concerto featuring violinist Vladyslava Luchenko, and Dvořák's Symphony No. 9, From the New World.

The Sarasota Concert Association (SCA) is a nonprofit organization that fosters greater appreciation for world-class classical music by offering the community two engaging concert series. The Great Performers Series, in its 78th season, brings world-renowned orchestras, recitalists and chamber groups to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and the Riverview Performing Arts Center. Music Matinees feature outstanding regional artists in free community concerts at Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, and Special Events are presented in other venues throughout the region.