SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live In Concert World Premiere at Kings Theatre, March 17

Kings Theatre will be hosting the world premiere of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8pm ET.

Returning to the historic theatre's roots in film, the screening of the Academy Award-winning movie will be paired with a full orchestra, band, and turntables live on stage. There will be a short pre-screening Q&A featuring Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton and composer and performer Tamar-kali to discuss the performance.

Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton created a sprawling score of original music that is complemented with song contributions by Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith, and Nicki Minaj. The hip-hop based score results in a sonic universe that is woven throughout the fabric of the film, supporting its themes of resilience and universal heroism. Broadway Sinfonietta, a NYC based all-female orchestra comprised of BIPOC women musicians will perform the music live with DJ Dwells on turntables.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. A superhero classic for a new generation, Miles is an Afro-Latinx teen who is bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway and gains mysterious powers. Joined by spider-heroes from parallel universes, Miles must master his new powers to save his city from a villain who could destroy it all. Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse Live in Concert is produced by London-based promoter and production company, Senbla. It is presented by Kings Theatre and Ambassador Theatre Group.

