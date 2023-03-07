Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live In Concert World Premiere at Kings Theatre, March 17

Returning to the historic theatre's roots in film, the screening of the Academy Award-winning movie will be paired with a full, live orchestra, band, and turntables.

Mar. 07, 2023  
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live In Concert World Premiere at Kings Theatre, March 17

Kings Theatre will be hosting the world premiere of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8pm ET.

Returning to the historic theatre's roots in film, the screening of the Academy Award-winning movie will be paired with a full orchestra, band, and turntables live on stage. There will be a short pre-screening Q&A featuring Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton and composer and performer Tamar-kali to discuss the performance.

Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton created a sprawling score of original music that is complemented with song contributions by Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith, and Nicki Minaj. The hip-hop based score results in a sonic universe that is woven throughout the fabric of the film, supporting its themes of resilience and universal heroism. Broadway Sinfonietta, a NYC based all-female orchestra comprised of BIPOC women musicians will perform the music live with DJ Dwells on turntables.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. A superhero classic for a new generation, Miles is an Afro-Latinx teen who is bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway and gains mysterious powers. Joined by spider-heroes from parallel universes, Miles must master his new powers to save his city from a villain who could destroy it all. Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse Live in Concert is produced by London-based promoter and production company, Senbla. It is presented by Kings Theatre and Ambassador Theatre Group.

For additional information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229164®id=177&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com%2Fcalendar%2Fspider-man-into-the-spider-verse-live-in-concert?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




ACO Selects 7 Composers For Naples Philharmonic And Dallas Symphony Orchestra EarShot Read Photo
ACO Selects 7 Composers For Naples Philharmonic And Dallas Symphony Orchestra EarShot Readings
American Composers Orchestra (ACO) has announced seven composers selected from a competitive nationwide call for scores, who will participate in Spring 2023 EarShot Readings with the Naples Philharmonic (May 15-16, 2023), and Dallas Symphony Orchestra (June 21, 2023).
Review: NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC FEATURES YO YO MA at David Geffen Hall At Lincoln Center Photo
Review: NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC FEATURES YO YO MA at David Geffen Hall At Lincoln Center
It’s always exciting to hear or see a musician’s performance debut. It’s doubly exciting when a musician of Daniela Candillari’s caliber makes her New York Philhamonic debut in the beautifully refreshed David Geffen Hall.
Joseph Calleja Celebrates 20 Years On Decca With His First-Ever Sacred Album AVE MARIA Photo
Joseph Calleja Celebrates 20 Years On Decca With His First-Ever Sacred Album AVE MARIA
World-renowned tenor Joseph Calleja announces the release of 'Ave Maria' – his first-ever sacred album. Released on 7th April on Decca Classics, just in time for Easter, this album marks the 20th anniversary of the Maltese tenor's exclusive signing to Decca and the making of his debut recording in 2003.
Composer, Arranger, And Violinist Ludovica Burtones Debut Album, SPARKS, Out Now Photo
Composer, Arranger, And Violinist Ludovica Burtone's Debut Album, SPARKS, Out Now
Composer, arranger, and violinist Ludovica Burtone's debut album, SPARKS, is out now!

More Hot Stories For You


ACO Selects 7 Composers For Naples Philharmonic And Dallas Symphony Orchestra EarShot ReadingsACO Selects 7 Composers For Naples Philharmonic And Dallas Symphony Orchestra EarShot Readings
March 6, 2023

American Composers Orchestra (ACO) has announced seven composers selected from a competitive nationwide call for scores, who will participate in Spring 2023 EarShot Readings with the Naples Philharmonic (May 15-16, 2023), and Dallas Symphony Orchestra (June 21, 2023).
Joseph Calleja Celebrates 20 Years On Decca With His First-Ever Sacred Album AVE MARIAJoseph Calleja Celebrates 20 Years On Decca With His First-Ever Sacred Album AVE MARIA
March 3, 2023

World-renowned tenor Joseph Calleja announces the release of 'Ave Maria' – his first-ever sacred album. Released on 7th April on Decca Classics, just in time for Easter, this album marks the 20th anniversary of the Maltese tenor's exclusive signing to Decca and the making of his debut recording in 2003.
Composer, Arranger, And Violinist Ludovica Burtone's Debut Album, SPARKS, Out NowComposer, Arranger, And Violinist Ludovica Burtone's Debut Album, SPARKS, Out Now
March 3, 2023

Composer, arranger, and violinist Ludovica Burtone's debut album, SPARKS, is out now!
Donghoon Shin Channels Yeats In New Piece For LA PhilharmonicDonghoon Shin Channels Yeats In New Piece For LA Philharmonic
March 2, 2023

On April 7–8, Donghoon Shin's orchestral work Upon His Ghostly Solitude receives its world premiere with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted by longtime champion Osmo Vänskä.
Violinist Stella Chen Releases Debut Album, STELLA X SCHUBERT; Single Out Today!Violinist Stella Chen Releases Debut Album, STELLA X SCHUBERT; Single Out Today!
February 27, 2023

On Friday, March 10, 2023, American violinist Stella Chen releases her debut album, Stella x Schubert, with pianist Henry Kramer on the Apple-owned Platoon platform. Performing on the 1700 ex-Petri Stradivarius violin, Chen garnered worldwide attention with her first-prize win at the 2019 Queen Elizabeth International Violin Competition, followed by the 2020 Avery Fisher Career Grant and 2020 Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award.
share