Park ICM's Michael Davidman Advances as Only American Finalist in Prestigious Long - Thibaud Piano Competition in Paris

Michael Davidman, Artist Diploma candidate in the piano studio of Van Cliburn Gold Medalist Stanislav Ioudenitch at Park International Center for Music (ICM), has made the finals of the prestigious International Long-Thibaud Competition in Paris.

After starting with 112 candidates, Davidman is one of six pianists remaining and the ONLY AMERICAN. Moreover, Davidman is the third ICM pianist to make the finals of an international piano competition in the past five months. Ilya Shmukler was a finalist in the Van Cliburn competition in Fort Worth, TX, in June 2022, and Sergey Belyavsky placed second in the Concours de Genève competition just last week. When asked about his students' extraordinary success this year, Ioudenitch replied, "I recognize the talents of these young artists and I try to help them to dig out their potential. Maybe that's the essence."

One of the oldest competitions in classical music, the biennial International Long-Thibaud competition has launched the careers of generations of young artists since its 1943 founding by French virtuoso's pianist Marguerite Long and violinist Jacques Thibaud. The competition has contributed to making the award-winners legends during their lifetimes. The laureates receive exceptional prizes including financial support, recording opportunities, concert proposals, instrument loans, and worldwide visibility. In the finals, the six candidates will each perform a concerto with the Republican Guard Orchestra conducted by Colonel François Boulanger at the Châtre di Châtelet.

Michael is scheduled to perform Sunday, November 13, approximately 12:50 p.m. Paris time, 5:50 a.m. CST. The winners will be announced at 8:30 p.m., Paris time, that same day, followed by the Long-Thibaud 1st Prize Winner's concert and a "Best of" of the finalists. Follow the entire 2022 competition live on the Fondation Long-Thibaud YouTube Channel at https://youtube.com/shorts/eXUxBDHuG74?feature=share.