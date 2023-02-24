Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Niskayuna High School Student to Join Schenectady Symphony Orchestra for Upcoming Performance

Choi will be the featured soloist in Shostakovich's "Concerto for Violoncello in Eb Major".

Feb. 24, 2023  
Niskayuna High School Student to Join Schenectady Symphony Orchestra for Upcoming Performance

Proctors will host special guest Eujeong Choi, winner of the Empire State Youth Orchestra 2022 Concerto Competition, for the upcoming Schenectady Symphony Orchestra performance "The Age of Nationalism (1918-1959)" on the MainStage 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Choi will be the featured soloist in Shostakovich's "Concerto for Violoncello in Eb Major". The orchestra will also perform Copland's "John Henry" and Sibelius' "Symphony No. 5 in Eb Major."

Eujeong Choi, 16, is a junior at Niskayuna High School and a cello major at Juilliard pre-college. She currently studies under Amy Barston and Dr. David Bebe. Eujeong was the principal cellist in the El Camino Youth Symphony Camerata Orchestra and the San Jose Youth Orchestra Chamber Orchestra until sixth grade and played in the pit for the Los Gatos Ballet Company's production of "The Nutcracker." After her family moved from California to New York, she became the principal of the Empire State Youth Repertory Orchestra (ESYO) during seventh grade and has been the principal/assistant principal for the ESYO Symphony Orchestra since the eighth grade.

"Since 2018, the year I moved to Upstate New York from California, performing the Shostakovich Cello Concerto has been one of my biggest goals," Choi says. "After hearing a cellist perform it with ESYO that year, it became my dream to do the same one day. When I received this opportunity, I was overjoyed and the dream that I had talked about non-stop since 2018 finally came true. With SSO being the first professional orchestra I will be working with, I am extremely excited to perform my favorite piece with them."

Choi's notable achievements include winning first place in the New York Laureate International Music Competition (2021), Prima Volta Music Competition (2021), American Protégé International Music Talent Competition (2021) and Empire State Youth Orchestra Lois Lyman Concerto Competition (2022). She was also a finalist in the New York Classical Music Competition (2021) and a two-time finalist in the Uel Wade Scholarship Competition. Eujeong has performed solos at the Weill Recital Hall in Carnegie Hall and the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

She will join Artistic Director and Conductor Glen Cortese for a pre-concert chat 6 p.m. March 11 in the Fenimore Gallery at Proctors to talk about the forthcoming performance. All are invited to attend.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or online at schenectadysymphony.com.




American Chamber Ensemble Presents EXPLORING THE HUMAN SPIRIT – PART 2 At Hofstra Un Photo
American Chamber Ensemble Presents EXPLORING THE HUMAN SPIRIT – PART 2 At Hofstra University's Fortunoff Theater
The critically-acclaimed American Chamber Ensemble, celebrating its 57th Anniversary, will perform Exploring the Human Spirit - Part 2 on Sunday, March 12 @ 3 PM at Hofstra University's Helene Fortunoff Theater in Monroe Lecture Center on California Avenue in Hempstead, NY, presented by the University Music Department.
Seth Parker Woods to Release DIFFICULT GRACE in April - Single & Video Out Now Photo
Seth Parker Woods to Release DIFFICULT GRACE in April - Single & Video Out Now
Grammy Award-nominated cellist Seth Parker Woods will release the world premiere recording of his multimedia concert tour-de-force, Difficult Grace in April
Sarasota Concert Association Announces Violinist Sarah Chang And Pianist Julio Elizalde To Photo
Sarasota Concert Association Announces Violinist Sarah Chang And Pianist Julio Elizalde To Replace The English Chamber Orchestra On March 12
The Sarasota Concert Association has announced that world-renowned violinist Sarah Chang and pianist Julio Elizalde will perform a recital on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. 
CelloBello Examines Life Of Classical Musicians In Ukraine Photo
CelloBello Examines Life Of Classical Musicians In Ukraine
CelloBello, the world's leading resource on all things cello, will host a conversation that sheds light on the lives of classical musicians in Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

More Hot Stories For You


Seth Parker Woods to Release DIFFICULT GRACE in April - Single & Video Out NowSeth Parker Woods to Release DIFFICULT GRACE in April - Single & Video Out Now
February 22, 2023

Grammy Award-nominated cellist Seth Parker Woods will release the world premiere recording of his multimedia concert tour-de-force, Difficult Grace in April
CelloBello Examines Life Of Classical Musicians In UkraineCelloBello Examines Life Of Classical Musicians In Ukraine
February 21, 2023

CelloBello, the world's leading resource on all things cello, will host a conversation that sheds light on the lives of classical musicians in Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.
BACK TO BACH Comes to Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou in MarchBACK TO BACH Comes to Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou in March
February 21, 2023

BACK TO BACH will feature Anita Tomasevich (piano) and Olivera Rialas (violin) at Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou. The performance is on Thursday 23 March at 8pm.
Violinist Sara Caswell's 'The Way To You' Out This March Via Anzic RecordsViolinist Sara Caswell's 'The Way To You' Out This March Via Anzic Records
February 17, 2023

Out March 3, 2023 via Anzic Records, The Way To You features Jesse Lewis, Ike Sturm, Jared Schonig and special guest Chris Dingman on a heartfelt, gorgeous set of originals and inspired arrangements.
Tafelmusik Illuminates Bach's St John Passion With Contemporary Sacred ArtTafelmusik Illuminates Bach's St John Passion With Contemporary Sacred Art
February 17, 2023

One of the highlights of Tafelmusik's 2022/23 season is Bach's St John Passion, a profound work based on text from the Gospel according to John, March 23, 24 & 25 at Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre. Projections of illuminations from The Saint John's Bible, a contemporary work of art that unites ancient Benedictine traditions with the vision of today, will complement these performances directed by Ivars Taurins while offering a deeper understanding of the context around the St John Passion.
share