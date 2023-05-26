Kate Kammeyer of the Berkeley Symphony Selected for League of American Orchestras' Anne Parsons Leadership Program

Kate Kammeyer, Executive Director of the Berkeley Symphony is one of only six women and non-binary orchestra professionals from across the country to join the first cohort of the League of American Orchestras' Anne Parsons Leadership Program, the League has announced. The program serves as a catalyst for Kate to lead Berkeley Symphony in redefining what it means to be an orchestra, as she works alongside a cohort of colleagues from across the country.

Honoring Anne Parsons, the transformative orchestra field leader and mentor who passed away in 2022, the newly-launched mentoring program aims to effect structural change by supporting women and non-binary orchestra professionals in their career progressions, and ultimately improving gender equity among top orchestra executives (CEOs, executive directors, and other leadership positions).

“Developing the next generation of change leaders is an incredibly important focus of the League's ongoing work," said Simon Wood, League of American Orchestras President and CEO. “The mentoring and guidance these six talented professionals will receive, and the personal networks they will build as a result of this program, will be critical to their future success. I'm so grateful to the four founding mentors for continuing Anne Parsons' work. She would have been proud to know her legacy continues.”

"We are thrilled for Kate and very proud that she is being recognized for her work as a leader who fosters welcoming cultures of inclusion and collaboration. Programs like this are instrumental in creating meaningful and lasting change in the orchestra field," says Paul Bennett, President of the Berkeley Symphony Board of Directors. “Kate has already demonstrated exceptional leadership in her first year at Berkeley Symphony, and we are excited to champion her efforts as she continues to grow as an exemplary leader within Berkeley and the Bay Area.”

“The Anne Parsons Leadership Program offers a way to redefine what it means to be an orchestra,” says Kate Kammeyer, Executive Director of Berkeley Symphony. “We are entering a new environment as we come out of the pandemic, so we must adapt to meet the changing needs of individuals and communities. I'm excited for the opportunity to break the mold and experiment through collaborations, special experiences, and programming that challenges the traditional frame of 'classical music.'”

Kate hopes to push orchestras to use their influence, size and resources to share all that music can offer, both on and offstage. Beyond providing entertainment, she looks to evoke change in how orchestras contribute to their communities. From music education to collaborations with artistic and community partners, she is eager to see orchestras activate all areas of the city to provide support through the power of music.

As Executive Director, Kate helps to shepherd Berkeley Symphony's mission, vision, and values, with its long-standing commitment to the championing of diverse voices, adventurous and accessible programming, music education programs serving Berkeley Unified School District, and engagement of the unique Berkeley community.

Kate is an industry leader with nearly two decades of experience in operations, personnel, artistic planning, education, and community engagement, in a series of positions with top-level orchestras, educational institutions, and music festivals. Before joining Berkeley Symphony, she served at the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra as Senior Vice President and General Manager, as well as Interim Artistic Administrator. Prior to that, Kate worked as the Orchestra Manager of the Philadelphia Orchestra, Assistant Dean of Artistic Planning at the Longy School of Music, and General Manager and Artistic Administrator with Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. Kate earned a Bachelor of Music, Master of Music, and Artist Diploma all in oboe performance while working in summer administrative positions with the Aspen Music Festival and School, National Repertory Orchestra, and Interlochen Center of the Arts. Most recently she was part of the 2017 cohort of the Emerging Leaders Program with the League of American Orchestras and completed a Change Management certificate in 2020 through Cornell University.

