Join Maestro Father Alphonse Stephenson and More for A MUSICAL VISIT: AN EVENING OF MUSIC AND CONVERSATION

Soprano Victoria Cannizzo and Baritone Chris Pinnella will be taking part in the event on August 13 at 7pm.

Join Maestro Father Alphonse Stephenson (Orchestra of St. Peter by the Sea, A Chorus Line) Soprano Victoria Cannizzo, and Baritone Chris Pinnella on THURSDAY AUGUST 13th at 7:00pm (est) for 'A Musical Visit' An Evening of Music & Conversation. Streaming LIVE on the Orchestra of St. Peter by the Sea's all new Facebook Page.

In typical live stream fashion, the evening will be an intimate one, and feature Father Alphonse at the Piano, with Ms. Cannizzo and Mr. Pinnella singing through a repertoire ranging from beautiful opera arias, Broadway hits, and Great American Songbook standards.

The night will benefit The Cecelia Foundation, the Orchestra's non-profit, which gifts instruments to music students, award scholarships and offers artist support. All virtual ticket proceeds will be going directly to the foundation.

VIRTUAL TICKET DONATIONS:

Your tax-deductible ticket donation will benefit The Cecelia Foundation and can be made by going here:

https://www.ceceliafoundation.org/donate

TO ACCESS THE LIVE STREAM CONCERT:

www.facebook.com/orchestraofstpeterbythesea

'A Musical Visit' will take place on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/orchestraofstpeterbythesea) on Thursday August 13th at 7:00pm (est). Admission is Free, but a Virtual Ticket Donation to The Cecelia Foundation is highly suggested.

ABOUT FR. ALPHONSE STEPHENSON:

Father Alphonse's very first orchestra was formed in New York's Theater District while he served at St. Malachy's, the Actor's Chapel. His conducting debut was with bass soloist Paul Plishka of the Metropolitan Opera. In 1980, the late Broadway director and choreographer Michael Bennett engaged him as conductor and music director of his smash hit, A Chorus Line. Father Alphonse conducted over three thousand performances of the record-breaking musical.

A student of the late George Schick of the Metropolitan Opera and Dr. Robert Abramson of the Juilliard School, Father Alphonse has been guest conductor of the Fresno Philharmonic, Delaware Valley Philharmonic, Metro Lyric Opera, the Greater Palm Beach Symphony Orchestra and the Key West Pops Orchestra.

Recently retired as Chaplain, Brigadier General and Director of the Joint Chaplaincy Staff at the National Guard Bureau, he also served as Air National Guard Assistant to the Air Force Chief of Chaplains at the Pentagon. Ordained a Catholic priest for the Diocese of Paterson in 1975, Father Alphonse has been awarded a Doctorate of Music (honoris causa) from both Monmouth University and Georgian Court University.

