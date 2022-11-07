Da Capo Chamber Players To Perform 3-Concert Series At Tenri Cultural Institute

The internationally heralded New York-based Da Capo Chamber Players will perform three characteristically compelling programs on Sunday evenings at New York City's Tenri Cultural Institute (43A W 13th St, New York, NY 10011) this season.

The first concert, titled Juxtapositions will feature composers with whom Da Capo has worked closely for decades as well as young talents and recent discoveries, and is slated for Sunday, December 11, 2022, 8 pm EST. General Admission at $30 and Student/Senior Tickets at $15 can be purchased through Eventbrite, and at the Tenri Cultural Institute on December 11. For more information please visit Da Capo Chamber Players' website.

"The Da Capo Chamber Players have been at the cutting edge of exploring and presenting diverse new works long before it was fashionable to do so," wrote Jeffery Williams in New York Concert Review, April 10, 2022

The series continues with Women and Jazz, takes place Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 8 pm EST; and the final installment, entitled Young Composers Abound III, will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 8 pm EDT.

Program details follow:

Juxtapositions, Sunday evening, November 11, 2022, 8:00 pm EST

Amy Williams First Lines (2006)

Lei Liang Gobi Canticle (2004)

Mario Davidovsky Quartetto No. 4 (2005)

Charles Wuorinen Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano

Robert Martin Nighttime (1979)

Jason Eckardt After Serra (2000)

Women and Jazz, Sunday evening, February 26, 2023, 8:00 pm EST

Belinda Reynolds coming around... (1995)

Barbara White Learning to See (2004)

Eleanor Hovda Ariadne Music

David Sanford New work, incorporating jazz references*

*World Premiere, 50th anniversary commission

Young Composers Abound III, Sunday evening, June 11, 2023, 8:00 pm EDT

Jessica Mays Look Again (2013)

Wang Lu Trinkets (2013)

Andile Khumalo Schaufe[r]inster II (2014)

Katherine Balch Prelude (2019)

Matthew Ricketts Enclosed Position (2014)

Winner of the Naumburg Chamber Music Award early in its trajectory (1973), the ensemble has just celebrated its 50th season earlier in 2022. It is a five-member "Pierrot" ensemble (flute, clarinet, violin, cello and piano). The internationally acclaimed group has worked closely with today's most respected composers, building a heritage of present-day American chamber music drawn from an enormous spectrum of styles.

Known for its unique and dedicated attention to every work, its dynamic performances are consistent with the highest musical standards found in performances of traditional repertoire. A further very important goal is to bring exciting American music to other destinations around the world, and to present musics of global cultures for American audiences.

The Da Capo Chamber Players' annual New York series has been praised for "superb" and "gripping" performances. Ground-breaking programs have included premieres by Elliott Carter, George Perle, Louis Karchin (AMERICAN VISIONS, setting of poems by Yevgeny Yevtushenko, with the poet as guest reader), Joan Tower, Shulamit Ran, Chinary Ung, and countless others. The five ensemble members bring years of creative insight, involvement and artistic vision to their work and performances of today's repertoire, including over 150 works written especially for the group. Adventuresome programs with electronic sounds, works by young composers, and collaborations with choreographers-all have sparked the imagination of listeners. Their Merkin Concert Hall celebration of the centenary of Schoenberg's PIERROT LUNAIRE (with Lucy Shelton) received a standing ovation, just as it did again at New Music New College in Sarasota, FL, in 2016.

In 2010, NPR named the ensemble's recording, Chamber Music of Chinary Ung (Bridge Records), as one of the five Best Contemporary Classical CDs of the Year.

Educational outreach has always been and continues to be a vital part of Da Capo's work. The ensemble shares its love and commitment to this important repertoire with next generation artists through its ongoing residency at Bard College and touring engagements that feature masterclasses, readings and performances. Further-as young composers continue to develop, after graduation, Da Capo continues to program them, helping them with career-building.

The pandemic has not stopped the ensemble from reaching out to its audiences. In 2021, anchored by Da Capo Chamber Players' conviction regarding culture, diversity, and human rights, the Da Capos presented Musical Offerings for Human Rights, a three-concert virtual series through YouTube Premiere: Hearing the African-American Experience; Asian Echoes; and Paean To Merging Cultures.

Since its founding in 1970, the Da Capo Chamber Players has received funding from the New York State Council on the Arts. This season, it has received increased support from NYSCA for its 50th anniversary.