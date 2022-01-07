Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra Cancels Two Upcoming Performances 

The Calgary Philharmonic has announced the cancellation of its next two performances: Yuja Wang in Concert on January 15 and 16, and Diana Cohen Performs Mozart on January 21 and 22. While this has been a very difficult decision, the organization believes it is the right thing to do at this time given the increasing pressure on the health care system and the challenges with artists' international travel.

The Calgary Phil knows how important music and the arts are to its communities. The organization is working to reschedule these concerts and plans to resume its Winter Series with I Rise on February 5. In the meantime, people are invited to explore Calgary Phil All Access at calgaryphil.com to enjoy virtual programming from home.

Ticket holders are being given the option to choose a full refund, credit, or to make a donation to the Calgary Phil equivalent to the value of their tickets.