Music at Kohl Mansion Announces 37th Annual Chamber Music Series

Music at Kohl Mansion has announced the lineup for its 2019-2020 season of chamber concerts in Burlingame's historic Kohl Mansion, opening Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 7 pm. The series will mark its 37th year with eight concerts, along with the groundbreaking Violins of Hope residency January-March 2020. Music at Kohl Mansion welcomes the American Chamber Players, the Minetti Quartett, musicians from the Valley of the Moon Music Festival, the Ariel Quartet, cellist Amit Peled, the Fauré Quartett, and the Heath Quartet. The centerpiece of Music at Kohl Mansion's Violins of Hope San Francisco Bay Area project will be the January 19, 2020 concert featuring the world premiere of a new work written specifically for the Violins of Hope by internationally renowned composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer, featuring celebrated mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke and violinist Daniel Hope with a string quartet of musicians from the San Francisco Opera Orchestra.

The Violins of Hope are a unique collection of more than 70 string instruments originally owned and played by prisoners in Nazi concentration camps during World War II. Restored over the past two decades by Israeli master violinmakers Amnon and Avshalom Weinstein, the violins are now touring the world. Music at Kohl Mansion chamber concerts on January 19 and February 16 will be performed on selected instruments from the collection as part of Violins of Hope San Francisco Bay Area, an 8-week residency that will include performances and events in 6 Bay Area counties.

All Music at Kohl Mansion concerts are held Sundays at 7 pm in the Great Hall at Kohl Mansion, 2750 Adeline Drive, Burlingame, and are preceded by talks with musicologist Kai Christiansen at 6 pm. Each concert ensemble will hold a free public master class with Music at Kohl's resident Young Chamber Musicians at 5 pm (except January 19). Complimentary meet-the-artists receptions follow all concerts.

Chamber Series:

Sunday, October 20, 2019 - American Chamber Players

The season opens with the American Chamber Players, a mixed ensemble of strings, piano, and flute whoseperformances have been enthusiastically praised as appealing both "to the heart and the head, offering a warm, seductively luxurious sound and an impressive precision and unity of purpose" (New York Times). The ensemble began in 1985 as a core group of artists of The Library of Congress Summer Chamber Festival, and has since toured throughout North America, serving as the Visiting Artists in Residence at the Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach, FL, and the resident ensemble of the Kreeger Museum June Chamber Festival in Washington, D.C. The group has also been heard countless times on National Public Radio's Performance Today and on local radio stations throughout the U.S. The program includes Mozart's Flute Quartet in N*E*R*D Major, K. 285; Max Raimi's Three Jewish Songs; Philippe Gaubert's Three Watercolors; Beethoven's Variations on Là ci darem la mano from Mozart's "Don Giovanni"; and Guillaume Lekeu's Piano Quartet in B minor.

Sunday, November 10, 2019 - Minetti Quartett

Vienna-based Minetti Quartett brings to Kohl Mansion its "captivating transparency, drama, accuracy...with lightness and depth" (Frankfurter Allgemeine) in a program spanning a century and a half of the Austro-Hungarian empire. Since being nominated for the "Rising Stars" award by the European Concert Hall Organization in 2008-09, the quartet has performed in renowned venues throughout Europe and the rest of the world. The quartet recently celebrated its fifteenth anniversary season with a cycle of concerts at Vienna's newest concert hall. The quartet will perform Haydn's String Quartet in G minor, Op. 74/3 The Rider; Alban Berg's String Quartet, Op. 3; and Dvo?ák's String Quartet No. 13 in G Major, Op. 106.

Sunday, January 19, 2020 - Intonations: Songs from the Violins of Hope (World Premiere)

Commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Music at Kohl Mansion presents the world premiere of Intonations: Songs from the Violins of Hope, a dramatic song cycle by composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer. Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke and violinist Daniel Hope will be joined by a quartet of musicians from the San Francisco OperaOrchestra, performing on instruments from the Violins of Hopecollection. This work is made possible by a Hewlett 50 Arts Commissions grant from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation. The program will also feature the Schubert String Quartet No. 12 in C minor, D. 703 Quartettsatz; and the Mendelssohn String Quartet No. 6 in F minor, Op. 80.

Sunday, February 16, 2020 - Ariel Quartet performs on the Violins of Hope

The Ariel Quartet has garnered critical praise worldwide over nearly two decades. Formed in Jerusalem, Israel,the Ariel was named recipient of the prestigious Cleveland Quartet Award, granted by Chamber Music America in recognition of artistic achievement. The Ariel currently serves as Faculty Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music, and previously was the resident ensemble of the Professional String Quartet Training Program at the New England Conservatory. The Ariel has curated a special program for the Violins of Hope: Shostakovich's String Quartet No. 8 in C minor; Prokofiev's Sonata (for two violins) in C Major, Op. 56; and Schubert's String Quartet No. 14 in N*E*R*D minor, D. 810 Death and the Maiden.

Sunday, March 15, 2020 - Amit Peled, cello

Israeli cellist Amit Peled is acclaimed as one of the most exciting instrumentalists on the concert stage today, having performed as a soloist with many of the world's top orchestras. The Baltimore Sun calls him the kind of musician "everyone says we'll need more of if classical music is to survive." One of the youngest professors ever hired by a major conservatory, Peled's work at the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University includes leading the Amit Peled Cello Gang in touring and recording cello repertoire. Together with pianist Noreen Polera, Peled will celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday by performing all the Beethoven cello sonatas in one evening. Mr. Peled performs on the famed 1733 Goffriller cello once owned by Pablo Casals.

Sunday, April 5, 2020 - Fauré Quartett

"The Fauré Quartett is right up there with the best ensembles you can listen to today" (Süddeutsche Zeitung), bringing to audiences performances of "great finesse and sensitivity" (Napa Valley Register) and "prismatic vigor" (Indianapolis Star). The musicians of the quartet are pioneers in many ways, with highly regarded recordings of Mozart, Brahms, Mendelssohn and Mahler, as well as pop songs by Steely Dan and Peter Gabriel. The members teach at the universities of Berlin and Essen, and serve as Artistic Directors of Festspielfrühling Rügen as well as Quartet in Residence at the University of Music Karlsruhe. The quartet will present Mahler's Piano Quartet in A minor, Quartettsatz; Fauré's Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 15; and Brahms' Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25.

Sunday, May 10, 2020 - Heath Quartet

Hailing from Britain, the Heath Quartet was the first ensemble in 15 years to win the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society's Young Artists Award in 2013. The Telegraph calls the "delicate perfection" of its sound "a marvel," with "an exquisite tenderness," and The Washington Post praises its "winsome blend of impetuosity and discipline." Their recording of Tippett's string quartets won the 2016 GRAMOPHONE Chamber Disk of the Year. The quartet recently made its debut in New York at both Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, and is currently in residence at Middlebury College, Vermont. The Heath Quartet are members of faculty at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. The program to close Music at Kohl's 37th season will be Brahms' String Quartet in A minor, Op. 51; Britten's String Quartet No. 2 in C Major, Op. 36; and Beethoven's String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132.

Gala Holiday Concert:

Sunday, December 15, 2019 - Musicians from the Valley of the Moon Music Festival.

Music at Kohl Mansion celebrates the season with its annual Holiday Gala Concert. Experts in historic performance techniques, musicians from Sonoma's Valley of the Moon Music Festival will fill the elegantly decorated Great Hall with festive sounds played on period instruments: Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in G minor, Op. 23; Brahms: Horn Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 40; and Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor, Op. 66.

This non-subscription concert benefits Kohl for Kids programs, serving more than 7,000 youths annually.

About Music at Kohl Mansion:

Housed in the 1914 Burlingame estate of Frederick and Bessie Kohl, Music at Kohl Mansion was founded in 1983 to offer quality chamber concerts on the San Francisco Peninsula. The mansion's Great Hall, built specifically for chamber music performance, offers excellent acoustics, size, and atmosphere, making it a superb chamber music venue for audiences and performers alike.

This year marks the 37th consecutive season of chamber concerts by national and international touring artists presented by Music at Kohl Mansion. Located just 15 miles south of San Francisco, Kohl Mansion is a favorite destination for chamber music lovers from as far away as San Jose, Marin County and East Bay communities. The quality of performers and repertoire has built a loyal following for the series over the years. Concert-goers praise the "Music at Kohl experience," where world-class artistry is enhanced by the exceptional venue, warm ambiance, affordable ticket prices, easy accessibility, free parking, friendly patrons, and complimentary post-concert receptions. Music at Kohl Mansion also has a distinguished reputation among musicians both for the outstanding performance space and the discerning audience.

Music at Kohl Mansion is an independent non-profit, 501 (c) (3) charitable organization operating in collaboration with and on the campus of Mercy High School, Burlingame. Major support is provided by the Sam Mazza, Mervyn L. Brenner, Kessinger Family, and Y&H Soda Foundations, San Mateo County Arts Commission Arts Grant Program, Carlstrom Productions, Wells Fargo, and more than 200 generous individuals and local businesses.

Pre-Concert Talks with Kai Christiansen

For the fifteenth consecutive season, Music at Kohl Mansion's resident speaker and program annotator Kai Christiansen will offer pre-concert talks at 6 pm prior to each concert in the Kohl Mansion's library. Mr. Christiansen is a musicologist, writer and lecturer on chamber music and is the founder of earsense, an extensive online chamber music exploratorium at earsense.org. His compelling, informal style has made the talks a highly popular feature.

Public Master Classes with Young Chamber Musicians:

Since 2011, Music at Kohl Mansion has partnered with the award-winning Bay Area-based Young Chamber Musicians to present a series of admission-free public master classes. Led by Music at Kohl's concert artists, the master classes take place on concert Sundays at 5 pm in the Kohl Mansion Library. Founded and directed by violist and chamber music coach Susan Bates with a distinguished faculty of professional Bay Area musicians, Young Chamber Musicians offers advanced chamber music instruction and performance opportunities to string players and pianists ages 14 - 20. This season, free public master classes will take place at 5 pm prior to all concerts except January 19.

Tickets and Information:

Advance Subscription prices are available until midnight June 30, 2019. Regular Subscription prices begin July 1, 2019. Single tickets will be available beginning August 1, 2019, with the exception of the January 19, 2020 concert - single tickets for this concert will go on sale at a later date, depending on availability.

Purchase Tickets:

Music at Kohl Mansion, 2750 Adeline Dr., Burlingame, CA 94010

Phone: (650) 762-1130; Fax: (650) 343-8464

Online: www.musicatkohl.org; E-mail: info@musicatkohl.org

Chamber Series:

Subscription: (7 concerts)

Through June 30, 2019: $285 Adult; $270 Senior; $100 Gen Y&Z (30 and under)

After June 30, 2019: $300 Adult; $285 Senior; $100 Gen Y&Z (30 and under)

Single Tickets (Available August 1, 2019)*

Advance: $50 Adult; $47 Senior; $20 Gen Y&Z (30 and under)

At the door: $53 Adult; $50 Senior; $23 Gen Y&Z (30 and under)

*except January 19, 2020 concert which will go on sale at a later date, subject to availability

Gala Celebration Concert:

$75 each; ($60 each for two or more tickets)

SPECIAL: $55 with full season subscription only, through June 30

All Concerts begin at 7 pm.

Free Pre-Concert Talks by musicologist Kai Christiansen at 6 pm preceding all concerts.

Free Public Master Classes with Young Chamber Musicians at 5 pm preceding all concerts (excl. Jan. 19).

Seating is by general admission. The Box Office opens at 5:45 pm (one hour fifteen minutes prior to concert.)

Premium Seating available for Major Donors: Call (650) 762-1130 for details.

Parking is convenient and free.

Wheelchair accessible.

Special Assistance: Contact the office for any special assistance requests: (650) 762-1130.

Complimentary Meet-the-Artists Reception follows every concert. Includes wine and refreshments.

Season Brochure: call (650) 762-1130 or email info@musicatkohl.org.

