What A Word Publishing and Media Announces Paperback and Ebook Release of MORNING GLORY 2

MORNING GLORY 2 is written by Sheila Hayford.

What A Word Publishing and Media has announced the paperback print and ebook release of "Morning Glory 2" with 366 daily conversations for an entire year. Written by Sheila Hayford, this book is inspiring, thought provoking and refreshingly honest. It is an easy read and highly recommended.

"Morning Glory 2" is available online, including via Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Morning-Glory-Devotionals-Like-Other/dp/1732824037 Barnes & Noble, and book retailers.

"366 Conversations? Really? Yes, Every day you are at home, work or at play! What if I am tired from work plus housework? You will be so energized you will probably read more than your days worth!" says Hayford. "What if I need inspiration? You will find plenty of that in there! What are the conversations about? Relationships, food, sports, work, home, school, you name it! Is it a funny book? There are some things in there that will make you laugh! I sometimes wonder why some people can be so cruel to others. It talks about that too! Is there any hope? It offers plenty! Can I share 'Morning Glory 2' with friends and book club members? Yes! There is plenty of good news to go around!"

So how can you purchase this book? You may use the links below or through your favorite book store.

* https://www.amazon.com/Morning-Glory-Devotionals-Like-Other/dp/1732824037

* https://www.morningglorybooks.org/

Adds Hayford, "With the COVID-19 health issues, gun violence, recent protests against police brutality, sex trafficking scandals, hurricanes, tornados, political animosity, coupled with the loss of many jobs, the closure of some businesses and restaurants for good and the isolation of the elderly in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, the daily headlines could leave a person discouraged, in despair and with a sense of hopelessness. Enter 'Morning Glory 2,' with inspirational, sometimes funny, thought provoking and refreshing daily conversations. Written from me to you, it is my hope that Morning Glory2 will be uplifting each day and become your new reading companion."

"Morning Glory 2" Book Excerpt:

"Do not let your enemy become your idol? So one might ask, "What do you mean by that?" I mean: do not breathe and live out your life with your enemy as your primary focus or priority... Does that mean we overlook wrongdoing, whatever the source? No!..." (Excerpt Copr. (c) 2020, Sheila Hayford, Author, "Morning Glory 2.")

For other book titles by Sheila Hayford visit: https://www.morningglorybooks.org

What A Word Publishing and Media Group: http://www.whatawordpublishing.com/

View More Books Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You