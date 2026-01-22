Photos: Sheila Burnett Reissues 'Offstage: The Pip Simmons Theatre Group'

🎭 NEW! Books Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Books & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Charting 12 years of European touring with one of the foremost experimental theatre groups of the time, Offstage: The Pip Simmons Theatre Group is a photographic record with over 200 black and white photos and written testimonials from the people who were there, including a foreword from Chris Jordan. Check out photos from the book below!

Photos taken by company member and performer Sheila Burnett before she started her 40-year career in theatre photography, the book is a backstage insight into the productions. Amongst the shows are their 90-minute rock version of The Tempest, an adaptation of Dostoyevsky’s The Dream of a Ridiculous Man, and An Die Musik, described by Michael Coveney in Pip Simmons’ Guardian obituary as “one of the finest avant-garde productions of my lifetime, a gruesome, overwhelming masterpiece.”

The book has been re-released to coincide with the second anniversary of Pip Simmons’ death on 24 Jan 2024 at the age of 80. The book is available on Amazon https://amzn.eu/d/3YGpov5



Pip Simmon and Rudi Engelander, 1975

Mount Pilates, 1980

Towards a Nuclear Future, 1980

Emil Wolk in Milan, 1976

Dracula, Battersea, 1976

Dracula at the Royal Court, 1976

The Dream in rehearsals, 1975