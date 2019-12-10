BWW Book Review: BADASS ACTING by Tice Allison

Acting is a funny thing. The better you are at it, the less it looks like you are doing it! Bad acting is hammy, obvious, and insincere. "Badass acting", however, is interesting, authentic, and rewarding.

Author and seasoned character actor, Tice Allison explores the in's and out's of the topic in his new eponymous book. The book is divided into four main sections that cover the various aspects of rehearsal and performance. Within each section are a dozen or so mini-lessons on vital topics such as memorizing lines, finding character nuances, and using props. The mini-lessons are supplemented by helpful anecdotes from William's acting career, citing the good, the bad, and the funny.

Not everybody has the time or the money to enroll in an acting workshop, but this book is an excellent substitute. The stories are interesting, the writing is clear, and most importantly the advice is valuable.

While this book has something in it for both the apprentice and master actor, it is most useful for those in the journeymen phase of their career. Badass Acting fills a needed void in enabling seasoned actors to take their game to the next level. William is an interesting and engaging teacher. His stories, while sometimes a little salty, paint a vivid picture of what it takes to be a successful actor.

One of the best parts of the book is that it does not necessarily need to be read in chronological order. I happily skipped around based on my interests and the title of the lesson (How could I pass up a chapter titled, Over-Correct Your F-Ups !). I later went back and made sure that I read each and every lesson, enthusiastically attempting to suck out all of the book's wisdom similar to that last drop of milkshake at the bottom of the cup.

Badass Acting is a badass book! It has a lot to offer with insight that is practical, funny, and relevant. This would make a great Christmas present for the thespian in your life. The book is sold online at various locations including this Amazon link or at www.badassacting.com





Related Articles View More Books Stories