VIDEO: Nazareth College Students Perform A Virtual Cabaret On YouTube

The Nazareth College BFA musical theatre class of 2021 presents the JUNIOR CABARET. After this annual showcase was canceled amidst rising concern over Covid-19, 16 students from Nazareth College of Rochester, New York have created a virtual cabaret to bring joy, laughter, and song into the hearts and homes of anyone who will listen. Featuring individual performances of hits from the worlds of pop and musical theatre, this feel good special event premiers on YouTube at 7:00pm EST on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Featuring Megan MarkAnthony, Zachary T. Jones, Nicholas Deapo, Julianna Taglione Pollicino, Hayley Knips, Tre Kanaley, Michaela Shaffer, Ian Patterson, Felicity Thomas, Nash Johns, Cat Flint, Sophia Foti, Josie Herlong, Garrison Hunt, Shaughnessey Gower, and Caelie Scott under the program direction of Corinne Aquilina.

The cabaret can be viewed below:





