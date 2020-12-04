VIDEO: Give Today to Support Alleyway Theatre

Alleyway Theatre is asking for help this holiday season:

"At Alleyway, we are producing tomorrow's hit plays today. If you believe in the future of theatre, please support the development and production of new plays with a donation to Alleyway Theatre today. We are so excited for the future but we need your support now more than ever. Because of you ... we have produced 30 plays and collaborated with over 100 artists, just since March. Please help us keep the work going with a year-end donation to Alleyway Theatre. Your gift doesn't stop at these doors-it bolsters an entire community of actors, designers, and living, working playwrights. You can give directly and/or click the button to start a Facebook Fundraiser and be an Alleyway Ambassador among your friends. Thank you for being a part of this community, supporting bold, innovative new works."

Alleyway Theatre Inc. is a non-profit corporation founded in September 1980 by Neal Radice (pictured above).



The company is steadfastly dedicated to the development and production of new plays and musicals and makes its home in a beautifully renovated 33,000 sq. ft. former bus depot in the heart of Buffalo New York's historic Theatre District.

