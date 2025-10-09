URINETOWN Comes to The Shea's Smith This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Second Generation Theatre will kick off the 2025-2026 season with the musical satire URINETOWN. URINETOWN takes place in a dystopian city where citizens must pay to use public toilets, and even the simple act of relieving oneself becomes “A Privilege to Pee.” Playing on the pun of its title (“You're in town”), the show skewers corporate greed, political corruption, and environmental crisis—issues that feel just as urgent and absurdly relevant today.

URINETOWN is one of the funniest and silliest musicals in the canon (with a hit Encores production presented in New York City just last year). While promising laughs, the musical also offers surprising depth and a connection to the world in which we currently live. “I, for one, hope that ‘Urinetown' brings a little bit of release,” says Director Louis Colaiacovo. “At its core, theater is supposed to entertain. Yes – there is also messaging, and education, and lessons learned, but after seeing this show, I hope people leave the theater, commenting about how they can't remember the last time they laughed so hard….and then in a day or two they can chat about environmental collapse, corporate greed, and social inequality.”

URINETOWN is directed by Louis Colaiacovo with Choreography by Kristy E. Cavanagh and Music Direction by Allan Paglia. The production features Sean Ryan, Penelope Sergi, Charmagne Chi, Marc Sacco, 2nd Gen Co-Founder Arin Lee Dandes, Philip Farugia, Christopher Victor, Gretchen Didio, Kristopher Bartolomeo, Thomas Evans, Nicole Cimato, Brittany Bassett-Baran, David P. Eve and Dan Urtz.

Performances run October 24 - November 9.